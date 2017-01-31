Charles Tillman : ‘I’m sure Chicago is fiending for another QB’

HOUSTON — A former Bears Pro Bowler and a retired coach both think it’s time for Jay Cutler to go.

“I’m sure Chicago is fiending for another quarterback right now …” cornerback Charles Tillman said Tuesday. “Eight years, I think it’s probably time for both parties to part ways, leave it on good terms and call it a day.”

Tillman played alongside Cutler for six years.

“Obviously you’ve got to find a quarterback,” he said. “I think that’s one of the issues they’ll probably address.”

Charles Tillman is an analyst for Fox. (AP)

Cutler’s seven-year contract runs through 2020, but the Bears could release him or trade him at the cost of a mere $2 million cap hit. GM Ryan Pace has said he’ll examine every avenue to improve the quarterback position — be it free agency, a trade, draft or keeping a player on their team.

Dave Wannstedt said, too, the team should move on from Cutler, who is 51-51 as the Bears starter. He and Tillman are both working for Fox during Super Bowl week.

“From a talent standpoint, Jay has as much talent as most of the quarterbacks in the league. We know that,” said Wannstedt, the Bears coach from 1993-98. “But I think you also, when you’ve had a guy that long, you also have to look at, the team’s gonna struggle at some point.

“And when the team struggles, is this guy gonna be coachable? How’s it going to be in the locker room when the media turns on him, because they’re going to turn on him? How’s he going to handle all this?

“If there’s any doubt that it’s not a good thing, it might be best for you and best for him to move on.””

Wannstedt, who lives in Chicago, said drafting the right quarterback is a 50/50 proposition, even with the third overall pick.

“I would say Ryan Pace has a great success ratio,” he said. “I would give him credit and have confidence in him.”