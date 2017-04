Chicago Bulls’ Rajon Rondo fined $25K by NBA

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for attempting to trip Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder. | AP file photo

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo has been fined $25,000 for attempting to trip Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder, the NBA announced Sunday.

The incident occurred with 31.1 seconds remaining in the first quarter of the Bulls’ 104-87 loss to the Celtics on April 21 at United Center.