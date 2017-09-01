Clemson comeback stuns Alabama in 35-31 title-game classic

TAMPA, Fla. — The improbable happened. The unthinkable happened. The beautiful happened.

A success story of a comeback team for the ages happened — and on the winning play of what will be one of the most talked-about championship games in college football history, a hero stood tall.

In a game filled with blue-chip superstars on both teams, it was a former walk-on receiver for No. 2 Clemson, sophomore Hunter Renfrow, who caught the game-winning pass with one second left on the clock to chop down mighty, top-ranked Alabama 35-31.

Alabama led 14-0, but the Tigers — seeking revenge for a 45-40 loss to the Crimson Tide in last year’s title game — never gave up the hunt.

Hunter Renfrow reels in the game-winner. (AP/David J. Phillip)

The fourth quarter was one of the best the college game has ever conjured, with the Tigers (14-1) and Tide (14-1) trading impossibly clutch touchdown drives.

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was resilient and sensational, throwing for 420 yards and three touchdowns without an interception against the top-ranked defense in the land. Renfrow caught two touchdown passes — matching the two he scored a year ago as a short, skinny freshman.

Renfrow was recruited out of high school by the likes of Appalachian State, Furman and Wofford. Now he’s a name to remember for all time.

Clemson won it’s 11th game of the season over an opponent that finished with a winning record. Coach Dabo Swinney topped his alma mater, which was going for its fifth national title under Nick Saban. Clemson now has 70 victories in the last six years, second only to Alabama’s 76.

