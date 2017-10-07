CSN Chicago to carry six additional Charlotte Knights’ games

Yoan Moncada of the Chicago White Sox and the World Team fields a ball against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park. | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

CSN Chicago announced Monday that it will be airing six additional games of the Charlotte Knights, the White Sox Class AAA affiliate.

The Knights’ roster includes a number of rising stars in the White Sox organization such as Yoan Moncada (ranked No. 1 overall in MLB’s “Top 100 Prospects,”) Lucas Giolatio (ranked No. 28) and Reynaldo Lopez (ranked No. 36).

Here is the schedule for the additional games:

July 15 at 6 p.m. – Knights vs. Gwinnett (Braves)

July 30 at 4 p.m. – Knights vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)

Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. – Knights vs. Gwinnett (Braves)

Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. – Knights vs. Lehigh Valley (Phillies)

Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. – Knights vs. Durham (Rays)

Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. – Knights vs. Norfolk (Orioles)

CSN carried eight Knights games earlier this season and will continue live streams every Knights baseball telecast available online or in the NBC Sports app.

