Cubs assign start times to two fall games

The Cubs announced Wednesday definitive start times to two fall games, which were previously listed as “to be determined.”

The Cubs assigned a 1:20 p.m. start time for their Aug. 6 home game against the Washington Nationals. Their tilt verses the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 3 will also have a 1:20 p.m. start time. Both games will air on CSN Chicago.

The Cubs have won five-straight games, including a series sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. They will continue their homestand when they host the Miami Marlins Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. The Cubs lead the series 2-0 over the Marlins.