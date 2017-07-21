Cubs’ Bryant out of lineup against Cardinals with finger sprain

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant holds his finger after being injured diving into third base in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Two days after he sprained his pinkie finger on a head-first slide, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant won’t play in the series opener against the rival Cardinals.

Bryant left Wednesday’s game against the Braves in the first inning after he injured his finger on the slide.

Bryant attempted to advance to third base on a ball dropped by the catcher. He jammed his finger into the cleat of Braves third baseman Johan Camargo. In addition to cutting his finger near his finger nail, Bryant’s pinkie finger and ring finger splayed, which caused a sprain at the crease of his fingers.

Javier Baez will start at third base for the Cubs Friday while Jason Heyward will move into the leadoff spot.

X-rays came negative and Bryant said he doesn’t expect to be out too long. Bryant is hitting .275 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs.

