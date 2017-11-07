Cubs Joe Maddon receives nod from National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited edition Joe Maddon bobblehead Tuesday.

The 8-inch tall bobbleheads are only available for purchase through the Hall of Fame and Museum Online Store and cost $48.

The Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, Phil Sklar said the tribute bobblehead was long overdue. In November, Maddon led the Cubs to their first World Series win in 108 years. Earlier this season, he notched his 1,000 career win as a manager. And on Tuesday, Maddon will take to the All-Star dugout to coach the National League team in Miami, Florida.

“With all of Joe Maddon’s recent accomplishments, we thought that it was time for a unique bobblehead,” Sklar said. “We’re confident Cubs fans across the country will really like this new Joe Maddon bobblehead.”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum debuts new Joe Maddon bobblehead. | National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The bobbleheads were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and are officially licensed collectors’ items.

Follow me on Twitter @madkenney