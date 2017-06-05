Cubs recall Zastryzny

Cubs lefthander Rob Zastryzny throws a pitch during spring training. On Saturday, the Cubs promoted the southpaw to add depth to a tired bullpen.

In need of fresh arms for the bullpen, the Cubs recalled lefthander Rob Zastryzny before Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees and designated outfielder Matt Szczur for assignment.

Zastryzny will be available to pitch Saturday night if necessary, the team announced. The 25-year-old appeared in eight games with one start at the big league level in 2016. He went 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA.

Szczur, 27, has hit .211 (4 of 19) with three RBIs in 15 games this season. Cubs manager Joe Maddon acknowledged recently that it had been difficult for him to find playing time for Szczur.