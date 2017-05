Cubs-Rockies postponed; day-night doubleheader Tuesday

The Cubs-Rockies game Monday night in Denver was postponed because of inclement weather. The teams will play a split doubleheader Tuesday, with games scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Central time. Comcast SportsNet will broadcast Game 1 and Channel 9 will air Game 2.