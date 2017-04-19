‘Dawg’ days of the playoffs, and Rajon Rondo is eating it all up

Free passes this time of the season have been revoked.

That’s Rajon Rondo’s mindset come that playoff stage.

An attitude saved for not only the opposition, but for the media.

Want straight-up answers from the veteran Bulls point guard? Ask straight-up questions. Generalization will get you nowhere.

Want Rondo to keep his mouth shut on the court? Then Boston players better start showing up, or they better get used to Rondo yelling “They gave up!’’ like he was throughout Game 2 on Tuesday.

“Hard-core dawg,’’ was how former Bull Taj Gibson once described Rondo earlier this season. “Just hungry.’’

Now that “dawg’s’’ gotta eat.

“We don’t win a lot of these games without ‘Do’ out there,’’ All-Star Jimmy Butler said of Rondo. “He knows how good we can be as a team. How we need everybody, him included, probably more than anybody. He’s the general out there. The point guard, he’s running everything. He knows that because he’s such a smart player.’’

It’s that basketball IQ that has not only been on full display through the first two games of the best-of-seven series, but a key reason the No. 8 seeded Bulls have the top-seeded Celtics down 0-2 and looking helpless.

That’s why Dwyane Wade freely admitted that he “hated’’ Rondo through all the Miami-Boston wars from back in the day.

“Hated him … hated him as a competitor,’’ Wade said. “That hate is that respect. When we played against Boston back in the day, he knew all the plays. He messes up your first option. And then he knows the second option. We were just good enough to have a third option. He was that good.

“I think for me and Jimmy to have someone who is so locked in, that gives us a different voice. [Coach] Fred [Hoiberg] gives us a voice, [but Rondo] we know we can go to him and ask anything. He’s watching film all the time. Our job was easy. We just had to play.’’

Play they have, and while Butler and Wade have been freed up to do their thing, Rondo fell just a rebound short of a triple-double in Game 2, but his role has agitator and disruptor weren’t the kind of things that fall into a box score.

“Yes, a lot of talking,’’ Nikola Mirotic said of Rondo with a laugh.

Enough talking that Boston guard Avery Bradley was all but begging his teammates to change their body language so that Rondo would stop feeding off of it.

“I looked around and, a few times in the game, guys were putting their heads down, I think getting down on themselves,’’ Bradley said. “I could even hear Rondo like, ‘Yeah, they gave up. They gave up.’ ‘’

An adjustment the Celtics might want to make quickly, but not one that will save them from the inevitable.

This Bulls team was better-suited for the playoffs rather than the regular season all along, and now that they’ve squeaked in someone has to pay for it.

Rondo is no stranger to playing collector in mid-April.

“For the playoffs, me in particular, you get a couple of extra days rest for the body,’’ Rondo said, explaining why he always seems to raise his game to another level in the postseason. “You get three or four days of prep on a team, lock into their gameplan. And I’m playing plus minutes. I don’t know what it is. I try to lock in and do what I can for my team.’’

And the bad news for Boston? The “dawg’s’’ not full yet.