Derrick Rose poses at Cavs media day looking drastically different

A very different looking Derrick Rose posed for the cameras during Cavaliers media days on Monday.

Check out the difference 10 seasons in the NBA can make of a player who joined when he was 20 years old.

Here’s a picture from Rose’s rookie media day with the Bulls in 2008.

Meanwhile, here he is now:

Different hair and jersey, more tattoos and facial hair, similar pose and same Rose.

The 28 year old has been through a lot since the Bulls, his hometown team, drafted him in 2008.

One MVP award, three NBA All Star game appearances and eight years later, Rose will look to reinvent himself as a dominant point guard that he could be and was during his 2010-11 season. That is if injury-prone Rose, who has suffered 21 injuries and four knee surgeries in his NBA career, can stay healthy.

But as of the media day, Rose said he feels good, although he looks quite the contrast from his first year in the NBA.

Here’s a look at Rose over the years:

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017