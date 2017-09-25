A very different looking Derrick Rose posed for the cameras during Cavaliers media days on Monday.
Check out the difference 10 seasons in the NBA can make of a player who joined when he was 20 years old.
Here’s a picture from Rose’s rookie media day with the Bulls in 2008.
Derrick Rose poses for a portrait during the 2008 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot. | Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Meanwhile, here he is now:
Derrick Rose poses during media day at Cleveland Clinic Courts. | Jason Miller/Getty Images
Different hair and jersey, more tattoos and facial hair, similar pose and same Rose.
The 28 year old has been through a lot since the Bulls, his hometown team, drafted him in 2008.
One MVP award, three NBA All Star game appearances and eight years later, Rose will look to reinvent himself as a dominant point guard that he could be and was during his 2010-11 season. That is if injury-prone Rose, who has suffered 21 injuries and four knee surgeries in his NBA career, can stay healthy.
But as of the media day, Rose said he feels good, although he looks quite the contrast from his first year in the NBA.
Here’s a look at Rose over the years:
2008
NBA commissioner David Stern, left, poses with number one draft pick Derrick Rose, who was picked by the Chicago Bulls, during the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 26, 2008 in New York. | Seth Wenig/Associated Press
Bulls guard Derrick Rose directs the Bulls offense in the first quarter on Dec. 2, 2008 against Philadelphia. | Tom Cruze/Sun-Times
2009
Derrick Rose drives past Phoenix Suns Shaquille O’Neal during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game on Jan. 31, 2009, in Phoenix. | Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Derrick Rose drives on Indiana Pacers guard Earl Watson during the second half of their game on Dec. 29, 2009. Rose led all scorers with 23 points in the Bulls’ 104-95 win. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
2010
Derrick Rose drives to the basket during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Derrick Rose answers questions during media availability for the upcoming NBA All Star basketball game, Friday, Feb. 12, 2010, in Dallas. Rose, who is making his first All Star game appearance, is a member of the Eastern Conference team that will play Sunday night. | Tim Sharp/Associated Press
2011
Derrick Rose smiles during an NBA basketball news conference on Dec. 21, 2011. Rose, the reigning MVP, agreed to a five-year contract extension worth approximately $94 million. | Charles Cherney/Associated Press
2012
Injured Bulls guard Derrick Rose worksout for a brief time before the Chicago Bulls take on the Milwaukee Bucks on October 16, 2012 at the United Center. Rose sat out this entire season after knee surgery. | Tom Cruze/Sun-Times
2013
Derrick Rose drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 22, 2013 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. | Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
2014
Derrick Rose waits for play to start against the Detroit Pistons in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014. | Paul Sancya/Associated Press
2015
Derrick Rose during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on January 30, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Bulls 99-93. | Christian Petersen/Getty Images
2016
Derrick Rose poses for photographers with his New York Knicks jersey during a news conference on June 24, 2016 in New York. The Knicks introduced Rose, the former NBA basketball MVP they acquired from the Chicago Bulls. | Mary Altaffer/Associated Press
Derrick Rose drives against Robin Lopez during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game on Nov. 4, 2016, in Chicago. | Matt Marton/Associated Press
2017
Derrick Rose passes away from Rajon Rondo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Jan. 12, 2017, in New York. | Frank Franklin II/Associated Press
In this Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, Derrick Rose poses for a photo at his agent’s Wasserman Media Group offices in Los Angeles. Rose, 28, the former MVP is coming off a fourth knee surgery, though now will be pairing with LeBron James and joining a team that has made three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals. | Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press