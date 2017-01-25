Desjardins, Tootoo could be forced out of Hawks lineup soon

In his younger and more vulnerable years, Jordin Tootoo might not be so gracious about Tanner Kero’s sudden rise up the organizational depth chart. Or about Nick Schmaltz’s encouraging return to the lineup. Or about Marcus Kruger’s impending return from a hand injury.

Each of those things is good for the Blackhawks. But each of those things could mean the end of Tootoo’s days as a regular in the lineup. The veteran Tootoo is focusing on the former, where the younger Tootoo might have dwelled on the latter.

“I’ve been here before; it’s old news to me,” Tootoo said. “Mentally, you’ve got to be strong. There were times when I let it affect my mind mentally, and it’s not good. It’s not a good thing to be around that as a teammate. You can feel that energy when someone’s like that.”

Andrew Desjardins is in the same situation. Desjardins and Tootoo have had a relatively steady presence in the lineup all season. Desjardins has played in 30 of 37 games since returning in November from a preseason injury. He also played 77 games last season, and played a significant role in the Hawks’ 2015 Stanley Cup run as a shutdown forward and penalty-killer. Tootoo, meanwhile, has played in 35 of 50 games this season, and has appeared in 40 playoff games in his career.

But if all goes according to plan with Kruger and the Hawks’ young players — let alone a possible trade-deadline acquisition up front — Desjardins and Tootoo could end up on the outside looking in when the games are just starting to matter.

Desjardins isn’t quite as resigned to his fate as Tootoo is, but he knows the reality of his situation

“Competition is always good,” he said. “You just have to do what you can do to be out there every night.”

Neither has played an enormous role this season — they’ve combined for zero goals and zero assists, and have the lowest average ice times on the team. Desjardins averages 9:19 per game, Tootoo averages a mere 6:33. And that’s part of the problem: The Hawks are at their best when they can lean on all 12 forwards, with the fourth line playing 10-12 minutes a night. Kero’s emergence, Schmaltz’s renewed confidence and Kruger’s return could give them that depth.

Desjardins has never been a big point-producer, but his pointless season has been frustrating. He had eight goals and five assists last season. He hit a post in Colorado and briefly was credited for a goal before it was changed. In fact, his line — with Dennis Rasmussen and Schmaltz — was terrific in that game. Desjardins knows he’ll need more games like that, and maybe a goal here or there, to keep his spot in the lineup.

“It’s hard to stay positive when things aren’t going your way, but you also have to make those things happen yourself,” he said. “It’s tough because there have been so many chances. Obviously, it’s in the back of my head; it’s always there. I’ve just got to do the right things and help the team win, and sometimes that’s not scoring. I would love to do it, but I’ve just got to play the right way and let it happen.”

It’s not hard to see Tootoo, a popular guy in the dressing room who was recruited to the team by Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook, taking on the kind of role Jamal Mayers did in the 2013 season, when he was rarely in the lineup but always in everyone’s ear. It might not be glamorous, but it’s invaluable.

“You’ve got to do what you can to prepare yourself every day,” Tootoo said. “And for me, it’s just being a positive influence in the dressing room, because every team needs those guys. Not every character guy is going to be in the lineup every night. It’s just part of the job.”

Joel Quenneville never commits to a lineup for too long if things aren’t working, and injuries could always come into play, so it’s not as if Tootoo and Desjardins won’t ever see the ice again. But he’s made it clear that Kero isn’t going anywhere, and Schmaltz is a big part of the Hawks’ future. So the two veterans will have to make the most of every opportunity the two veterans get, because there might not be too many going forward.

“To me, it’s [about] performance, and what gives you the best chance of winning,” Quenneville said. “We don’t mind having to make a tough decision.”

