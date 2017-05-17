Despite frustrating playoff finish, Wolves poised to build off success

Wolves center Wade Megan was one of the team's main contributors, but was slowed by injuries during the Wolves playoff series against the Grand Rapids Griffins. (Dale Woltman/Chicago Wolves)

After the Wolves captured a regular-season Central Division title, captain Chris Butler envisioned a long playoff run ahead.

Over the season’s second half, the Wolves had found their rhythm. Despite continually losing top talent to their parent club, the St. Louis Blues, the Wolves demonstrated they not only had the makings of a divisional contender, but a team that could push for the franchise’s first Calder Cup since 2008.

But injuries hit – namely to the Wolves top two scorers, Kenny Agostino and Wade Megan – and the Wolves’ postseason run ended last week in a 4-1 series loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins in the Central Division finals.

Yet, a year after the Wolves failed to reach the playoffs, falling short in their second-round series provided a glimmer of a silver lining.

“It was kind of the perfect storm working against us a little bit,” Butler said. “From that standpoint, it was frustrating, but (coming) from a guy that has been here a couple of years and has seen how frustrating it’s been with how the last couple of years have gone, it was a breath of fresh air to have a new coaching staff. It really brought some new life to us again.”

The offseason will come with change. The Wolves agreed to a five-year affiliate agreement with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. As the Golden Knights build their roster, the Wolves will continue to receive some talent from the Blues next season, when they hope to springboard off this season’s success.

In a league in which preparing talent for the NHL is the priority, the improvement the Wolves showed encouraged Butler and coach Craig Berube. The progress showed that a franchise that has won four league championships is back again on the right track as it begins a new chapter.

“A great season would be winning it all, so I think it was a good season,” Berube said. “We’re here to do both – develop (talent) and win. Part of winning is developing players is teaching them how to win and being in a winning environment goes a long way in their development.”

What the Wolves look like next season remains uncertain as their new NHL partnership begins. Whether Berube returns for a second season and how much the Blues will contribute to the roster will all be determined over the offseason.

Butler believes, however, that this season’s turnaround sparked a rebirth of a franchise that hadn’t lived up to expectations, especially in recent years. And heading into a new affiliate relationship in which the Wolves and Golden Knights mutually agreed that AHL is as important as developing NHL talent, Butler anticipates that the Wolves helped to establish a new standard, despite not getting their desired final result that seemed so possible heading into the playoffs.

“It was fun again – the energy in the building was different, the excitement was there,” Butler said. “You look at the history of the franchise and 10-12 years ago where they were just dominating the (AHL) and I think you’re going to see them get back there. All the pieces are there.”

