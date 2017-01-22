Disappointing season has front office shopping Mirotic and Rondo

So the Bulls front office isn’t sleeping through this 22-23 start after all.

According to multiple sources, the Bulls have been actively shopping Rajon Rondo and Nikola Mirotic in hopes of shaking up the roster, as well as making a second-half run in the wide-open Eastern Conference.

However, according to one of the sources, neither player is moving the needle as far as what general manager Gar Forman deems a worthy return.

“Obviously, you knew that would be the case with Rondo,’’ the source said. “But they don’t like what they’re hearing back on [Mirotic] either. Then again, that’s a [front office] that tends to overvalue its assets.’’

What Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson better not undervalue right now is the disappointment three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler is feeling these days.

Butler has never been shy about playing recruiter.

The sixth-year player has shown that he’ll make those calls gladly if it means building a better Bulls roster around him.

But playing front office suit?

That’s where Butler is uncomfortable, especially because of his loyalty to his current teammates. Butler will help bring new players in over the summer, but he doesn’t want to be the reason they’re packing to go come the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

So although he has expressed his displeasure with the flaws of this current roster to anyone in the front office that’s asked in recent weeks, sources said, he’s not the type of guy to name names.

“Jimmy’s attitude is they’re paid to fix it, so fit it,’’ the source said.

“I take everything personal,’’ Butler said after the embarrassing showing in Friday’s loss to Atlanta. “I hate losing. I’ll leave it at that. Losing is something I don’t accept, we shouldn’t accept. We gotta go out and be better.

“But it’s just talk. No matter what we say, if we don’t go out there and do it, what the hell does talking about it going to do? We’ve been up and down like this all year.’’

Even the win over Sacramento on Saturday was a bit empty, considering it took late-game heroics from Dwyane Wade to beat a team with two wins in their last 10 games.

As far as what moving Rondo or Mirotic would do, well both are very different chips to be trading. Rondo lost his starting job last month, and let the front office know then that he would like to be elsewhere. The problem is his reputation – fair or unfair – makes it difficult to accommodate.

Mirotic has never lived up to the hype that Gar/Pax threw on him, and while his outside shooting – as inconsistent as it is – is still a need area for this team, his defensive breakdowns are numerous. Considering this is a team with too many defensive problems in the first place, they can only make up for Mirotic’s lapses on the floor for so long.

The bottom line on Mirotic is he doesn’t impact games consistently enough, entering Sunday as the 30th ranked power forward in real plus/minus this season. Oh by the way, second-year big man Cristiano Felicio was 28th on that power forward list.

Even in the last month, Mirotic was solid in wins over Charlotte, Cleveland and Toronto, before disappearing in losses to Oklahoma City, Dallas and Atlanta.

Heck, in the four games Mirotic missed with flu-like symptoms last week, the Bulls went 2-2, including one of their best wins of the month, beating the Grizzlies in Memphis with Paul Zipser in the starting lineup.

A perfect microcosm of what the Mirotic experience has become.