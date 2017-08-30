DOVE HUNTING PROSPECTS, PUBLIC SITES, NE ILLINOIS
(Listed in order of prospects)
Site: Prospects and field conditions
Matthiessen SP: Should be one of state’s top sites again, good sunflowers with big heads
Iroquois SWA: Good sunflowers, big heads, expecting lots of doves
Silver Springs SFWA: Sunflowers and wheat, seeing “some doves’’
Des Plaines SFWA: Sunflowers and wheat, bit weedy, seeing “some doves’’
Shabbona Lake SRA: Fields look good, millet and wheat, a few birds around, more than last year
Kankakee River SP: Sunflowers pretty good, No. 6 little weedy
Chain O’Lakes SP: One sunflower field, a few more birds than last year
Marseilles SFWA: No dove fields, open Monday-Thursday, first dove day is Monday
Mazonia SFWA: Just a reminder that there is NO dove hunting in recent years
