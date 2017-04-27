Dwyane Wade needs to steady the boat going into elimination game

Most of this roster hasn’t seen a playoff game, let alone a playoff game that now puts the Bulls on the brink of elimination.

That’s exactly what’s at stake in Friday’s Game 6, however: Win or go home.

A perfect Dwyane Wade moment.

Really, a huge reason that Wade was even added to the roster last offseason. Sure, the second-option scoring is nice, but at 35 years old and the bearer of three championship rings, Wade is that voice of reason, that teacher of experience.

School is in session.

“You can’t think about one game from elimination,’’ Wade said, when asked what advice he would be handing out the next 24 hours. “You have to focus on what you can control. You go and watch the film and control how to play your minutes better, how to be better in your minutes, how to help your team, how to give your all the next outing.’’

There was a lot Wade liked in the Game 5 loss in the TD Garden.

Isaiah Canaan held Boston’s most lethal offensive weapon in Isaiah Thomas to 1-for-8 from three-point range, Robin Lopez was again productive in the middle, and more importantly, the Bulls were in control of the game for three-and-a-half quarters.

A 20-4 Boston run that included two technicals handed out to Wade and Lopez stained the game in the end, but Wade was making sure to let his teammates know that it was a game there for the taking.

“I’m just letting these guys know, and it’s a lot of these guys’ first time in it, that we’re not going to get a call on the road, to our liking,’’ Wade said. “Not saying we don’t get any calls, but to our liking, the home team is gonna get a little more cooking than you, and the emotions run high in the game. Unfortunately we got a few techs at the end, but emotions run high. I’ll take that. I’d rather see that than see nothing. It shows that people care. I’m fine with everything that happened.’’

He should especially be fine with his own performance.

Wade finally had that breakout game in the playoffs, scoring 26 points, as well as grabbing 11 rebounds and handing out eight assists.

“D-Wade had it going,’’ teammate Jimmy Butler said. “We just tried to ride him down the stretch.’’

But Friday is a game in which the Bulls need to ride Wade, as well as Butler.

The lingering concern? As the Sun-Times reported on Wednesday, Butler is dealing with knee soreness that he has opted to just play through. Coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed that on Thursday, stating that Butler would be receiving treatment around the clock.

So what Butler can give exactly remains to be seen.

What needs to be seen? Not dwelling on the negative.

“We’re going home where we lost the last two,’’ Wade said. “Focus on the game at hand. Don’t focus on it being an elimination game. That does nothing for you.

“We’re in a good place. It’s just weird because we won the first two [in Boston] and then they came and won the next two, but we’re right exactly how it should be – 3-2 going into Game 6 in Chicago, and it’s up to us to win the ballgame and bring it back [to Boston].’’