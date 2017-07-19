‘Fire GarPax’ billboard debuts Wednesday in the West Loop

A billboard to show Bulls’ fans displeasure with the team’s front office debuted Wednesday afternoon in the West Loop.

A “Fire GarPax” billboard, which was paid for by a GoFundMe campaign, is on the corner of Lake St. and North Racine Ave. It’s expected to be up for an entire month.

The idea of this billboard stems from a Reddit thread of disgruntled Bulls fans last month. Brendon Henderson, who organized the fundraising campaign for the billboard, said fans were discussing their disapproval of the Bulls general manager Gar Forman and vice president of basketball operations John Paxson and their decision to trade star guard Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves and their No. 2 pick to the Warriors.

“That was the final straw,” Henderson said. “I decided to do something about it. So, I started the campaign.”

The #FIREGARPAX billboard on the corner of Lake and Racine.

The GoFundMe campaign surpassed its original goal of $2,000 within a day and had raised nearly $7,000 in three days.

Fans from all over the world including Australia and Sweden contributed to the cause.

Henderson, a 22-year-old northern Indiana resident, said he didn’t expect the campaign to gain so much traction.

In total, more than $8,300 were raised for the billboard before he ended the campaign.

The billboard costs roughly $7,000.

Henderson said he’s plans to use some of the excess money for a digital billboard. He said it’ll be near the United Center for the Bulls’ home opener, although he didn’t have explicit details about the digital sign because he’s waiting for the Bulls’ to release their schedule.

After that cost, Henderson plans to donate any excess money to the Boys and Girls Club of Chicago.

“The billboard is for the community,” Henderson said. “So for excess money, I wanted to give back to the community as well.”

Henderson said View Outdoor Advertising also pledged a $500 donation to the Boys and Girls Club.

Henderson said the billboard’s main message is that something has to change in the front office.

“If I had something to say to the Bulls’ front office, I’d say it’s an absolute ignominy for front office to have little to no progress,” Henderson said. “Whether they have a change within themselves or there’s a personnel change within the front office, something has to be done.”

The Bulls recorded a 41-41 overall record and finished in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. They saw a first round exit in playoffs, after losing four-straight games to the Boston Celtics.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney