Five ways the Bears could replace Alshon Jeffery

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bears and Alshon Jeffery disagree on the wide receiver’s value. They’ll let the league’s other 31 teams decide.

The 3 p.m. deadline to offer Jeffery the franchise tag came and went Wednesday, so now the receiver’s representatives will set about determining how much other teams would pay for him when free agency starts next week.

“I think sometimes when you can’t come to a common ground with a player and an agent, sometimes it’s necessary to kind of test the market to determine that player’s value,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said Wednesday. “And that’s really where we’re at.”

And that’s a dangerous place. As he did at the previous two NFL Scouting Combines, Pace warned, generally, about the pitfalls of big-game hunting in free agency.

The Bears did not place the franchise tag on Alshon Jeffery. (Getty Images)

“You’re stepping through land mines, and you’ve got to be careful you don’t step on the wrong one,” said Pace, the Saints’ former player personnel director. “A lot of times, these guys are available for a reason, so you have to sort through that. But I’m comfortable in free agency because that’s more of my background.”

The Bears say they have a plan in place in case Jeffery leaves.

“Our free agent board is stacked,” Pace said. “There are options in free agency. There are options in the draft. We’ve got to see how it plays out. We’ll know a lot more in the coming week.”

Here are five players who could replace Jeffery:

Jeffery himself?

The Bears aren’t ruling out a reunion.

Pace said tagging Jeffery for a second-straight year wasn’t a realistic option, but that he’ll be in touch with Jeffery’s agent, Tory Dandy, all week.

Coach John Fox said Jeffery “knows us better than anybody else he could potentially go to,” and that he had a “positive feeling” about Jeffery’s desire to return.

“With, typically, these things, it comes down to the market value,” Fox said. “It’s like walking into a store right now at this time of year, and there’s no price tags.”

The pricing starts this week.

The former first-rounder

Pace receives daily reports of Kevin White’s rehab from October surgery on the spiral fracture in his left fibula.

“Right now he’s getting his body all in alignment, and he’s feeling good,” Pace said. “When I see footage of kind of where he’s at now, I get excited.”

Pace admitted the Bears “haven’t seen a lot” from White because of the injuries that have kept him out for all but four games in two years.

He can’t be counted on as a No. 1 receiver, but the Bears are hoping for the best.

“We look forward to him definitely being 100 percent as we enter this season,” Fox said.

A mid-priced vet

Pace’s Saints drafted Stills four years ago, and now, after two years with the Dolphins, Britt’s market could exceed $10 million per year.

Britt led the league in yards per catch as a rookie and finished third last year, when he turned 42 receptions into 726 yards.

He’d fit nicely next to White and Cam Meredith, were the price right. Experience — from Stills or another similar mid-tier vet — would help a suddenly young receivers room, particularly if the Bears part ways with Eddie Royal.

Terrelle Pryor

The Browns didn’t give the former Ohio State quarterback-turned-NFL-receiver the franchise tag Wednesday.

“I think we’d like to have Terrelle back and that’s a priority for us,” executive vice president Sashi Brown said. “That said, we’re not going to panic if he’s not back.”

He’ll want big money, and might be more risky than Jeffery.

A mid-round draftee

The Bears aren’t likely to use a first-round pick on Clemson’s Mike Williams or Western Michigan’s Corey Davis, but a middle-round dynamo like former USC receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster could be tempting.

Physical but not blazing fast, Smith-Schuster has been compared to Brandon Marshall.