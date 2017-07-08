Former Cubs manager Don Baylor died Monday morning after a long struggle with multiple myeloma. He was 68.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, he Baylor died at 4:25 Monday morning, his son confirmed to his hometown newspaper.

“Don passed from this earth with the same fierce dignity with which he played the game and lived his life,” his wife, Rebecca, said in a statement.

Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP, managed the Cubs for three seasons from 2000-2002. He had a 187-220 record with the Cubs and was fired mid-way through the 2002 season.

He played in the major leagues for six teams (Orioles, Athletics, Angels, Yankees, Red Sox and Twins) in 19 seasons and was on a World Series winner with the Twins in 1987.

After retiring from the playing field, he was the first manager for the Rockies in their inaugural 1993 season until 1998. He was hired to manage the Cubs in 2000.