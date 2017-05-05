Former Hawks goalie Darling signs four-year deal with Hurricanes

Scott Darling had a career-best 18 wins with a 2.38 goals-against average in 32 games, helping the Blackhawks post the best record in the Western Conference. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes signed former Blackhawks goaltender Scott Darling to a four-year, $16.6-million contract on Friday. Carolina sent the Hawks a third-round draft pick in order to obtain exclusive negotiating rights with the unrestricted free agent to be, and wasted little time locking him up.

The 28-year-old Lemont native went 39-17-9 with a .923 save percentage in three seasons as the Hawks’ backup goalie. The $4.15-million annual salary is quite a raise for Darling, who made $587,500 the last two seasons with the Hawks.

“Obviously, Scott could have waited until July 1 to see what other options he might have as an unrestricted free agent,” Carolina general manager Ron Francis said in a release. “But he believes in what we are trying to do here, and we are thrilled that he is committing to the Hurricanes and to Raleigh.”