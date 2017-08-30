Fox Sports president says Jay Cutler did practice for broadcast gig

Jay Cutler says that he really wasn't preparing all that much for his NFL analyst position at FOX Sports, but the network's president doesn't think that's true. (Getty Images)

There seems to be some confusion between Fox Sports president Eric Shanks and Jay Cutler. That or the former Bears quarterback that Chicagoans love to hate was caught in a little white lie.

On Monday, a Sports Illustrated reporter Peter King asked the Dolphin quarterback had been doing to prepare for his his new broadcasting job with Fox Sports.

“Did you practice doing TV much this offseason before coming back?” King asked.

“I mean, I’d be lying if I said I did,” Cutler responded.

But now, Shanks said he didn’t realize Cutler had been slacking off with his preparations for the high-profile network gig.

“Jay had done plenty of rehearsals for us and he was going to do another rehearsal in a preseason game,” Shanks told For The Win on Wednesday after a rehearsal of FS1’s upcoming morning show, First Things First. “He was taking it pretty seriously. There was never anything asked of him that he didn’t do.”

Shanks also said that the network would welcome Cutler back once his NFL career ends (again).

“Hopefully, Jay does great this season,” Shanks added, “and he’ll end up still wanting to come back to FOX.”