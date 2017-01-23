Fred Hoiberg is sticking with Paul Zipser in the rotation for now

It appears now that Paul Zipser’s presence in the rotation isn’t about to dry up and disappear anytime soon.

That’s either an indication of the Bulls front office landing a solid pick in the second round last summer or an indictment on how flawed the make-up of this roster really is.

Bet on the latter.

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, Zipser – selected 48th overall in June – has shown more than enough to not only stick in the rotation, but has emerged as an early goto option off the bench, even surpassing the likes of former first-round picks Denzel Valentine and Doug McDermott.

“The thing with Paul, that first game I started him at New York [last week], the Garden, to be matched up at times with Carmelo Anthony, tells you everything you need to know,’’ Hoiberg said after the Monday practice. “He looked right in my eyes and said, ‘I gotcha, Coach. I’m ready to go.’ I thought he went out and performed well, and since that point he’s given us really good minutes.’’

In the wake of that loss to the Knicks, Zipser got the DNP against New Orleans, but saw quality minutes in the win in Memphis, as well as in both losses to Dallas and Atlanta.

On Saturday against Sacramento, however, Zipser was not only used as the sixth man in the rotation, but clocked in 23 minutes total, scoring 13 points and grabbing four rebounds, while also staying on the floor as part of the closing unit.

“Talking about late-game situations, Paul got that one loose ball for us at the end, and we scored off of it with under a minute to go,’’ Hoiberg said of his rookie’s latest performance. “Again, he’s going to give you a good effort defensively. He can move his feet, sneak\y athleticism to go out there and battle and not be afraid. And again, that goes back to Paul’s career and where he played in Europe against high-level competition.’’

From the German League to the new Bulls sixth man? Who saw that coming?

“He has, yeah,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked if Zipser did enough to keep that role. “Paul, again, he plays both sides of the floor. He showed great anticipation with his feet defensively. He’s shooting the ball with a lot more confidence than he was earlier in the year. He’s been really good for us so yeah, he’ll stay in the rotation.’’

The key in Hoiberg’s assessment has been the fact that Zipser “plays both sides of the floor.’’

McDermott, and especially Nikola Mirotic, are each defensively challenged at times, and with the Sun-Times reporting on Sunday that Mirotic is currently being shopped, Zipser might make that an easier piece to depart with.

What Hoiberg has to do now, however, is balance winning games with still trying to develop the youth on the bench. With Zipser jumping some former first-round picks so quickly the last week, that’s not the easiest course to maneuver.

“The thing you look for is consistency with your rotation,’’ Hoiberg said. “You’ve got to play the guys that are out there performing on that particular night.

“The big thing is, obviously, to keep [their spirits] up. Denzel has had opportunities, and he’s played well. You know, Doug has had [moments] … It’s just going to be different guys on different nights with this team, and that’s just the way it’s probably going to be. Everybody just has to be ready.’’