Fred Hoiberg still calls a Rajon Rondo return a ‘longshot’

Rajon Rondo was definitely trying on Tuesday.

Not only was the veteran point guard putting up shots right-handed, despite the splint still on his fractured right thumb, but also left-handed.

Will that whatever-it-takes mentality, however, be enough for the Bulls to see their floor general in this first-round playoff series once again before it ends?

Even coach Fred Hoiberg had a tough time answering that.

“This is honestly the first time he has touched a basketball with that right hand,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’ll see how it goes. He’s going to continue to condition and do everything he can. He was in the weight room [Monday] getting a good session in there for the first time. So he’s really just getting this whole process started.

“Just watching him wince a little bit when the ball was coming to him makes me think it’s a longshot. But if there’s anybody who can do it and will try to fight through it, it’s Rondo because of the competitor he is.’’

Rondo suffered the injury in last week’s Game 2, and was instantly in a cast to not only help the thumb, but also the right wrist injury he’s been fighting for the last month.

The Bulls originally ruled him out “indefinitely,’’ sounding like he would be unavailable the rest of this best-of-seven series with Boston, but there has been growing momentum that Rondo could be back in a Game 6 or a Game 7 if necessary.

Considering the Bulls jumped out to a 2-0 series lead with Rondo, and haven’t won since he’s been sidelined, it’s safe to say that the hope is he’s a quick healer.

“We want that guy back, man, but I don’t know if it will happen, if it won’t happen, I can’t tell you that,’’ guard Jimmy Butler said of a Rondo return to this series. “But we love him, man. He’s our floor general out there. He knows everything, knows every matchup, every position, and he’s still helping over there from the bench, but we really want him healthy and out there for us.’’

All Hoiberg would say for sure is “he will not play [Wednesday].’’

About that life

Butler made headlines for his comments on Boston’s Marcus Smart, insisting that the reserve guard might not want to get in his face again like he did in Game 4.

“[Smart’s] a great actor, acting tough, that’s what he does, but I don’t think he’s about that,’’ Butler said on Sunday. “I’m the wrong guy to get in my face. … I’m not the one for that.’’

He was then asked if it was the first time Smart had done that to him in the series and replied, “Last time, too. We’re not going to sit here and get in each other’s faces like that. Like I said, he’s not about that life, so calm it down.’’

Having a few days to cool down, Butler was once again asked on Tuesday if he expected Smart to try and show him if he is “about that life’’ in Game 5, and said, “Nah, man. I’m pleading the fifth.’’

He then pretended Hoiberg called him so he could leave the press conference.

“Hey Fred, you say something?’’ Butler yelled with a smile on his face. “Here I come.’’