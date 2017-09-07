Fred Hoiberg swears that his relationship with John Paxson is ‘good’

LAS VEGAS – It’s still a nice debatable “what if … ‘’ that lingers in the air.

What if Fred Hoiberg would have been contacted about that Ohio State coaching opening back in early June? Would Hoiberg have bolted back to the college scene where he had plenty of success in his Iowa State days?

After all, when your bosses come out and publicly question your leadership ability like John Paxson did to Hoiberg at the end of the season, it doesn’t exactly scream a warm, fuzzy place to show loyalty to and stick around.

Hoiberg, however, once again addressed Paxson’s comments on Sunday, and was adamant in pointing out that the relationship is still in a “good’’ place.

“John and I, the important thing is we had a long conversation about that the following day,’’ Hoiberg said, after his team’s morning Summer League practice. “We met for a long time and talked about a lot of things. But the most important thing about that was we walked out of that room on the same page. That’s what it’s all about when something like that happens. We’re very good right now.’’

Asked if the relationship is healthier than it had been, the third-year Bulls coach said, “I don’t know if I’d say healthier. We’ve always had a good relationship. We talked about a lot of things that day.’’

And did it get intense, especially considering Paxson is known for his eruption moments?

“It was a healthy conversation,’’ Hoiberg said. “I’ll leave it at that.’’

But even with the latest front office drama seemingly now behind him, Hoiberg still knows that this is not only an important season for the Bulls – especially with the rebuild underway – but also himself.

Hoiberg inherited a playoff team from former coach Tom Thibodeau, and definitely underachieved in Year One considering the talent on that roster.

Last season, the Bulls found the back door to the playoffs ajar and snuck their way in, only to be eliminated by top-seeded Boston after having a 2-0 series lead.

It was in that final Game 6 loss at the United Center that Hoiberg heard the “Fire Hoiberg’’ chants from fans. Another reason that his loyalty could have been tested if the Buckeyes would have come calling.

But there was Hoiberg on Sunday, still wearing Bulls colors, and likely set to coach a team that could finish in the 20-win territory with the rebuild plan now underway.

“The biggest thing is you’re not going into a season saying expectations are low,’’ Hoiberg said of his mentality. “We want to go into the season getting these guys to play with great effort every time we take the floor. It starts right now. From Day One with this minicamp, we want to get our guys playing at a high level, especially the ones that will be on the roster next year.’’

The unknown, however, is who will exactly be on the roster next season? Specifically, while the Bulls continue talking rebuild and getting the young core in the right mindset, they still have a 35-year-old Dwyane Wade set to take valuable minutes and collect $23.8 million.

The only way around that is if the Bulls buy Wade out and let him become a free agent, and Hoiberg didn’t sound like that was an option just yet.

“As of right now, no, I don’t see that,’’ Hoiberg said of a buyout plan. “Dwyane is going to have an important role on this team with [being] a mentor. He’s going to obviously play for us and hopefully play well, and take the role of leadership, which is a very important one.’’