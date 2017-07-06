Fred Hoiberg to leave the Bulls for Ohio State? Not an option just yet

The road map certainly has a clear path.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith held the same position for Iowa State while a guard named Fred Hoiberg was setting school records for the Cyclones men’s basketball program. The same Gene Smith who fired hoops coach Thad Matta earlier this week, and is in need of a replacement sooner than later.

The unforeseen obstacle on this road map?

Multiple sources told the Sun-Times on Wednesday that there has been absolutely no contact made from Smith and the Buckeyes program with Hoiberg, who still has three years and $15 million left on his Bulls deal.

Even if Ohio State had interest in making a run at Hoiberg, one source said the timing of Smith removing Matta suggests that he already had someone in mind.

The fact that Hoiberg hasn’t even been contacted doesn’t bode well for him being a serious contender at this point in the process.

“Gene is usually very thought out,’’ the source said.

Still, there have been whispers coming out of Columbus that Hoiberg could be an option, especially after he returned to Iowa State as a coach in 2010, putting the program back into national prominence in his five years with a 115-56 record.

In his two seasons with the Bulls, however, Hoiberg has offered up no indication that he would even want to return to the college coaching ranks.

Not that anyone could blame him if he did jump ship.

Like former coach Tom Thibodeau had to deal with, Hoiberg has a front office that does very little in terms of delivering the type of players to fit the system of their head coach, and a duo in general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson who have no problem undermining the job their coach is doing.

“I think Fred’s challenge this offseason is to find ways to be a better leader,’’ Paxson said of Hoiberg in an end of the season press conference. “I think he showed progress in that area.’’

It hasn’t helped that Hoiberg has also had to deal with an assistant coaching staff of several guys that report directly to Forman, leading to major questions about their loyalty to their current head coach.

If by some chance Hoiberg, who could not be reached for comment, did leave, because of the timing, assistant Jim Boylen – a Forman guy – would be the likely logical replacement.