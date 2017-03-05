Gar/Pax make it sound like very little is set to change for Bulls

Fred Hoiberg will be back as Bulls coach.

No surprise there.

John Paxson is still Vice President of basketball operations, while Gar Forman is still general manager.

Again, Bulls status quo with no change of power on the horizon or additions to that dynamic.

And as Paxson and Forman pointed out in Wednesday’s end of the season address, very little could be changing with the on-the-court product because of the corner the front office has painted itself into with this current roster make-up.

In the end, it was 40-plus minutes of explaining very little.

What Paxson would divulge in detail is that while they would love to go out and build a championship-caliber team around Jimmy Butler by adding another superstar, well, that’s just not realistic for them.

That’s why when he meets with Dwyane Wade and Butler separately in the next month, he will reiterate that the plan moving forward.

“Like I said, Dwyane has an option and we’re going to sit down with him and talk to him about all of this as well,’’ Paxson said. “The thing with Jimmy is all of us would love to go out and get another a superstar player to go along with him, but right now the situation we’re in with the salaries we have, that type of thing, that’s a difficult thing for us to manage.’’

While Paxson did confirm that he and Butler would meet to discuss the direction of the team, the Sun-Times reported last week that the two have already scheduled a set date to talk, and that the front office was committed to doing damage control on the relationship.

Butler has been the subject of trade rumors for almost two years now, and has privately expressed his anger about the front office not doing or saying enough publicly to show a commitment to him. While Butler knows that even a commitment can change if the right trade comes the Bulls’ way, his feeling has been that it’s almost as if Gar/Pax have downplayed his importance.

The Sun-Times reported several times over the last month that if the front office doesn’t believe that Butler is a significant piece moving forward, Butler is poised to tell them go ahead and move him this summer. His first choice is stay in Chicago, but not to stay in the trade rumor mill.

At least on Wednesday, Paxson started taking steps in mending that bridge.

“I respect very much Jimmy Butler’s professionalism and how he goes about his job,’’ Paxson said. “I think the one thing we will do is continue to communicate with him. Like I said earlier, we’re going to sit down and talk to him. We can say anything to him, he can say anything to us. He can ask any questions he wants and we’ll be honest with him. Look, that’s the responsibility for us to do. He’s our best player.’’