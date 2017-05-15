Geovany Soto to have elbow surgery; White Sox activate Infante

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The White Sox purchased the contract of right-hander Gregory Infante from AAA Charlotte Monday and announced that catcher Geovany Soto will undergo arthroscopic surgery Tuesday on his right elbow.

The Sox optioned designated hitter-outfielder Cody Asche to Charlotte Sunday and the addition of Infante, 29, gives them 13 pitchers as they begin a 10-game road trip against the Angels Monday night. Infante was 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA, three saves and 16 strikeouts over 13 innings at Charlotte.

Soto, 34, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list and will have surgery for debridement with loose body removal on his right elbow. He will be out a minimum of 12 weeks.

Soto went on the 10-day disabled list for the second time this season on May 10 with right elbow inflammation. He is batting .190 with three home runs and nine RBI over 13 games. He was limited to 26 games with the Angels in 2016 because of knee injuries.

Geovany Soto. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Infante appeared in 10 games with the Sox in 2010, his only major-league season.

Asche was batting .105 with one homer and four RBI in 19 games.

Gregory Infante.