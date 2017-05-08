Hinostroza’s team beats Kane in charity game, raise over $139,500

The inaugural Chicago Hockey Charity Classic was a match-up between a hometown Blackhawk and a Blackhawks star: Vinnie Hinostroza versus Patrick Kane.

Kane’s team dominated the first half, but Hinostroza’s team was able to pull off a 14-12 comeback victory on Saturday in West suburban Geneva.

After Vincent Loverde scored the equalizer goal with one second remaining in regulation, Hinostroza’s team outscored Kane 2-1 in the shootout for the win.

“There’s no wager, but we’re pretty competitive every day in the gym and so obviously it’s a little competitive out there,” Hinostroza said at the half when his team trailed 5-3.

Patrick Kane and Vinnie Hinostroza meet at center ice before the game. | Madeline Kenney/Sun-Times

“But it’s for a great cause, and the main part is just having fun with everyone.”

But that didn’t mean the Elmhurst native was willing to lay down: “I’m sure there will be some bragging rights.”

But more important than winning the game and the bragging rights that followed was raising money for the Chicago Special Olympics.

The game and silent auction raised nearly $139,500 for the Chicago Special Olympics, surpassing the event’s initial goal of $100,000.

Kane, who recorded assists on the first two shifts, said it was a no-brainer for him to attend the event.

“You meet these kids and they have so much passion — such a positive outlook on life and nothing can really seem to get them down,” Kane said. “When Bryan [Keane] asked me to do it and I thought it was a great cause … I figured it would be a great thing to support. Why not come out here and skate and have some fun playing hockey with some people?”

And Kane’s mentality for participating in the charity game was tooted by his opponents Hinostroza and Anthony Louis.

“It’s obviously a good cause and to be able to come out here and be apart of it with all these guys who are obviously big names in the game,” Louis said. “It was just special for me it was a lot of fun to be out there with all those guys.”

Besides raising money, event chairman Topher Scott wanted to emphasize the importance of inclusion.

“Special needs is all about inclusion — all abilities and all genders. Everybody belongs,” said Scott, who is from Buffalo Grove. “[The special needs kids] love it. And I think for these kids to interact with their heroes and with current Blackhawks … it’s amazing.”

Scott didn’t just want to talk-the-talk about inclusion, his event put together two diverse rosters, which feature not only male current and former NHLers, but also three women’s world champion players and two Paralympic ice sledge hockey gold medalists.

Louis, who the Blackhawks signed to a two-year deal in March, started making a name for himself with fans. He scored three goals on the day, including a top-shelf goal in the shoot-out.

But after the game, Louis brushed off his accomplishments.

“I mean, I was just messing around,” Louis said. “I was playing my game and not going to hard, but obviously I wanted to score goals.”

At the end of the day, Scott said the event exceeded his expectations.

“Year one, you don’t really know what you’re going to get,” Scott said. “But the guys playing, they were great and the fans were great. … Special Olympics at the end of the day are getting a lot of money and we’re really happy about that.”

