Hoiberg: Defensive stops leads to better pace for Bulls offense

Doug McDermott moves against Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors in the Bulls victory Tuesday night at the United Center. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Ask Fred Hoiberg to point to the difference-maker in how the Bulls snapped their three-game losing streak and he will quickly point to pace of play.

Hoiberg highlights the 20 fast-break points the Bulls scored in their 105-94 win over the Raptors Tuesday night. He also contends that playing transition basketball provides a greater number of opportunities for a myriad scoring options.

But Hoiberg also bridges the Bulls’ ability to score on the run with the fact that for the first time in five games, his team didn’t allow an opponent to convert at least 50 percent of their offensive chances from the floor.

On Tuesday night, the Bulls held the Raptors to 45.5 percent (35-for-77) shooting as they continued to have their way with Toronto, winning for the 11th straight time. But after four straight games of allowing opponents to shoot at least 50 percent – three of which led to blowout losses – the Bulls transitioned into a team that relied on an equation Hoiberg is hoping to see on a much more consistent basis.

“The reason we were able to play with pace is because we were getting stops,” Hoiberg said Wednesday. “I thought our defensive energy was the best it’s been in a while.”

The difference could not only be seen in the final result, but in the way Hoiberg’s players felt about the Bulls’ overall performance when it comes to playing at a different pace.

“I think we’re worlds different,” center Robin Lopez said Wednesday. “I think that really makes everybody a threat on the floor to score.”

Tuesday’s effort came without guard Dwyane Wade (wrist), Nikola Mirotic (back spasms) and Paul Zipser (ankle tendinitis). Wade, who has missed two straight games, participated in about half of Wednesday’s practice while Mirotic and Jimmy Butler (heel) were active throughout nearly the entire session.

Wade and Mirotic remain questionable for Thursday’s game against the Celtics while Hoiberg said Butler responded well after playing for only the second time in six games on Tuesday night. Zipser won’t play until after the All-Star break.

With the Bulls on the mend, Bulls reserves Doug McDermott, Cristiano Felicio and Denzel Valentine became more effective with the Bulls playing more in transition.

McDermott paced Tuesday’s victory with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting and hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers, as did Valentine to help secure the win.

“I had the hot hand,” said McDermott, who has reached double figures in six of his last eight games. “I felt really good on both ends. I was able to get rebounds and I felt that was able to kind of carry over to the offensive end.”

McDermott’s energy filtered throughout the Bulls’ cast of reserves. Felicio was more active in rolling to the rim, Valentine found some rhythm from beyond the 3-point arc and the Bulls found ways to consistently turn strong defensive efforts in the brand of offense Hoiberg believes could make a difference as the Bulls look to improve their playoff standing in the Eastern Conference starting with Thursday’s test against the Celtics.

“I think that’s when our team is at our best is when we can go down and get a quick strike before the defense gets set,” Hoiberg said. “You look at the really good, elite shooters and they get a lot of shots in transition. The only time you really get those is when you get stops. That’s where it starts with our team.”

