Home runs power White Sox past Indians

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tyler Saladino hit a grand slam, and Cody Asche and Rymer Liriano also went deep in an eight-run second inning that propelled the White Sox to a 9-5 Cactus League victory over the Indians Monday at Camelback Ranch.

The Sox did their damage against right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who threw mainly fastballs. Peter Bourjos had two hits including a double, and Saladino — who is batting .480 this spring — was 3-for-4 with a double.

Fulmer gives up 4, is good with it



Carson Fulmer, the No. 8 overall draft pick in 2015, gave up seven hits including a homer to Yan Gomes over four-plus innings but the right-hander, who struck out four, was pleased. “I felt like I threw a ton of strikes, walks (one) weren’t an issue and I was able to get swings and misses on my changeup,’’ Fulmer said. “I threw the breaking ball for strikes. I accomplished everything I wanted to today.’’

Carson Fulmer struck out four Indians while allowing four runs Monday.

The pitching star of the day was right-hander Anthony Swarzak, a 31-year-old former Indian, Twin and Yankee, who struck out five in two scoreless innings.

Fleet Pete

Peter Bourjos, signed to a minor-league contract during the offseason, came to camp with a good chance of making the team as a fourth outfielder. The former Angel, Cardinal and Phillie is helping his cause with a .385 average, but manager Rick Renteria continues to lump Bourjos, Jacob May and Adam Engel into one group with equal chances of being the Opening Day starter in center. Bourjos is the only one with major league experience, however. May and Engel figured to open the season at Charlotte but Charlie Tilson’s injury has opened a door.

On deck

White Sox at Mariners, Peoria, 3:10 (CSN), Lucas Giolito vs. James Paxton. Carlos Rodon pitches in a simulated game.