NU’s Justin Jackson, Godwin Igwebuike highlight B1G preseason honors

Two Northwestern players earned preseason honors for the Big Ten’s top players. Senior running back Justin Jackson and senior safety Godwin Igwebuike highlighted the conference’s top-player list.

The conference announced its football preseason honorees Monday. A media panel selected the 10-member list, with five representatives from each division.

In the West Division, in addition to Northwestern, Wisconsin also had two representatives. Wisconsin senior linebacker Jack Cichy and senior tight end Troy Fumagalli also earned honors and Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell rounded out the list. This was the first year that Igwebuike, Cichy, Fumagalli and Jewell received preseason honors.

In the East Division, Ohio State and Penn State each had two members. The Buckeyes had senior quarterback J.T. Barrett and senior defensive end Tyquan Lewis and the Nittany Lions had junior running back Saquon Barkley and senior quarterback Trace McSorley. Barrett and Barkley both received preseason honors last year as well. Indiana senior linebacker Tegray Scales also received recognition.

NU running back Justin Jackson runs against Illinois State at Ryan Field on September 10, 2016. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Barkley is the reigning Big Ten Offensive Player and Running Back of the Year and Lewis won the big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year award last year.

The full list of Big Ten football preseason honorees:

EAST DIVISION

Tegray Scales, Sr., LB, IND

J.T. Barrett, Sr., QB, OSU

Tyquan Lewis, Sr., DE, OSU

Saquon Barkley, Jr., RB, PSU

Trace McSorley, Sr., QB, PSU

WEST DIVISION

Josey Jewell, Sr., LB, IOWA

Godwin Igwebuike, Sr., S, NU

Justin Jackson, Sr., RB, NU

Jack Cichy, Sr., LB, WIS

Troy Fumagalli, Sr., TE, WIS