Jimmy Butler had big dreams for the Bulls roster before the trade

LAS VEGAS – Tom Thibodeau knows he didn’t just acquire Jimmy Butler from the Bulls in that draft-night deal.

The former Bulls coach – now turned president of basketball operations/coach for Minnesota – also acquired Butler’s contact list.

“I think it’s critical,’’ Thibodeau said on Saturday, when asked about the Butler effect on building his roster. “I think anytime you can add an elite player to your team most players are aware. When they’re looking around, when they become free agents, they’re going to look at the first part is obviously the financial part. And then the second part is going to be who are they playing with and how do they fit into the group?

“And I think when you add in a guy like Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, I think it makes it that more attractive. And of course Jimmy has relationships with a lot of guys in the league because of his experience in All-Star Games, with Team USA, so that all factors into it.’’

Since acquiring Butler, Minnesota has added free agents Jeff Teague and former Bull Taj Gibson. It didn’t end there, as numerous reports have the Timberwolves also signing Jamal Crawford by Monday.

Butler has always been very open and honest about the importance of recruiting, and has shown a willingness to be front and center in that.

That’s what he was again looking to do this summer for the Bulls before he was dealt.

According to a source close to the situation, Butler’s plan after he had his June meeting with VP of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman was going to be talking Kyle Lowry into a free-agent meeting, and then really going on the hunt for another superstar next summer when more money came off the books.

Obviously plans drastically changed for Butler when the Bulls moved him, but his openness to help his front office hasn’t.

“You talk to all your players, particularly guys who have experience playing with somebody,’’ Thibodeau said of the dialogue he’s had with Butler the last few weeks. “You want to get their thoughts. They know them sometimes better … and you’re always gathering information along the way. Our data base is filled with reports on all the players in the league so that when opportunities do come up we want to know the player well. Jimmy’s opinion is important, Karl’s opinion is important, and so is Andrew’s.’’

Rookie blues

Summer League wasn’t ready for Lauri Markkanen.

Obvious by the misspelled “Markkenan’’ on the back of his game jersey when he took the floor of the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday afternoon.

Markkanen, however, looked more than ready for Summer League.

Acquired on draft night as part of the Butler trade package with Minnesota, the 7-foot seventh-overall pick immediately impacted the game against the Dallas Mavericks, shining in the first quarter with a game-high nine points on 4-for-5 shooting, including two dunks and hitting a three-pointer.

He finished the game with a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds, but even in the Bulls 91-75 loss it was a solid debut for the first drafted piece of this rebuild. Jersey-gate, however?

“They gave me a right-spelling jersey in the third quarter but I didn’t want to change it on the bench,’’ Markkanen said. “It’ll be right on Monday I hope. The good thing is I hope when the regular season comes, that doesn’t happen again.’’