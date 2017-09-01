Jimmy Butler misses shootaround and questionable for tonight

The highly anticipated battle between MVP candidates Jimmy Butler and Russell Westbrook could be in jeopardy, as Butler was absent from the Monday morning shootaround nursing flu-like symptoms.

“Hopefully he gets better,’’ Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said of Butler. “If Jimmy can stand up, he’s going to try to and play. But the matchup with two of the better players in the league, especially when you look at the stats the last five games, when you look at what Jimmy has accomplished, and especially Russell for Oklahoma City, so yeah, it should be a fun matchup.’’

Butler entered the week averaging 38 points per game over his last three contests – all Bulls wins – while Westbrook was averaging 36 points, 11.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists over his last four games.