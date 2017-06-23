John Paxson tries to explain the change of heart to go with a rebuild

John Paxson didn’t exactly clear the air.

At the end of the season back in May, the Bulls VP of basketball operations was insisting that an offseason rebuild wasn’t in the cards.

By Thursday night, they were all in on falling into the tank, sending Jimmy Butler to Minnesota and acquiring a new backcourt in Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine, as well as swapping draft picks.

Paxson was asked if watching the Finals and seeing how far the Bulls were away from Cleveland and Golden State influenced the change.

“It wasn’t so much about watching anything in the playoffs as really this was the first opportunity we felt the deal presented itself that made sense,’’ Paxson said. “I said at the trade deadline this past year that we needed a certainty in terms of jump-starting this thing. When you talk about certainty, you talk about young players, draft picks, that give you a leg up on it.

“That presented itself late [Thursday].’’

According to one Bulls source, it was really the only deal that did. All the talk about Boston, Phoenix, Denver? None of those three teams were willing to part with early-round picks for Butler, so the offer by the Timberwolves was as good as it got.

“It is rebuilding,’’ Paxson said. “There’s going to be a lot of bumps along the road.’’

Plus, a Bulls source said the real key acquired in the Butler trade was the hope of a top five pick next season, as Michael Porter Jr., DeAndre Ayton and Luka Doncic headline a top-heavy class.

Say what?

The Bulls selected Jordan Bell in the second round, but traded him to Golden State for $3.5 million. So why do that in a rebuild?

“We had some wings on our board that we had targeted that were the only way we were going to keep that pick,’’ Paxson said. “And they went before us. We didn’t want to add another big. And it keeps us now, with we’re at 12 roster spots, it gives us real flexibility with our roster. We didn’t want to just use up a roster spot on a player that we probably wouldn’t have kept.’’