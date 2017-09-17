Jordan Howard playing for Bears; Markus Wheaton, Prince Amukamara not

Running back Jordan Howard, who suffered a shoulder injury one week ago, is active for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

He had been listed as questionable, but coach John Fox didn’t seem particularly concerned during the week.

Markus Wheaton, recovering from pinkie surgery, won’t make his Bears debut Sunday. Cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle) will miss his second-straight game. Running back and returner Benny Cunningham, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, is also out.

The Bears announced Saturday that Kyle Long, recovering from ankle surgery, would not play.

Other inactive Bears: quarterback Mark Sanchez, safety Deon Bush and nose tackle John Jenkins.