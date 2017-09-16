Jose Abreu wants good times to keep rolling with White Sox

DETROIT – Jose Abreu is having more fun playing baseball than ever before.

He wants it to continue. For a long time. And with the White Sox.

As he continues to perform at the same high, consistent level he has in each of his four seasons as the White Sox first baseman, and while he sets the bar for individual work ethic by often being the first player at the park each day, Abreu is blossoming as a leader and enjoying himself even as a long loss-filled season heads into the last two weeks.

He is all business, but has lightened the mood by carrying a trash can through the dugout after home runs and laughing it up with teammates in other ways in the dugout, clubhouse and team bus.

Jose Abreu hits a sacrifice fly against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning Saturday in Detroit. (AP)

This from a player whose scowl after losses during his first three years was as consistently present as his RBI and multi-hit games. The difference now is growing stability and peace in Abreu’s life outside of baseball as well as a belief in where the Sox, in their rebuilding phase, are headed.

“Definitely,’’ Abreu said Saturday through interpreter Billy Russo. “That’s a huge factor. It also has to do with the organization. We’re on a better path. We already know what we’re doing. I’m just blessed to be here, living my dream and being around good people.

“Even though our [59-88] record [through Friday] is like it is right now, the wave of new players here makes it fun. We’re just trying to enjoy it and have fun.’’

Abreu, 30, emphatically repeated before the Sox game against the Tigers that he wants to finish entire career on the South Side.

“Yes, with God’s will, if I can stay healthy I can be playing a very, very long time,’’ he said. “I want to.’’

And then, in English, as he pointed, with some force to the floor where he stood, Abreu said, “In Chicago. With the White Sox.’’

As it stands now, Abreu getting traded in the offseason for more prospects, signing an extension with the club or playing out his six-year, $68 million deal in Chicago and signing with another team when it runs out after 2019 are all possibilities. At about the time the Sox’ wave of prospects could have them in contention, Abreu’s current contract could be expiring.

But Abreu wants the Sox relationship to last, saying “until this institution says it’s enough” as a way of expressing his heartfelt desire.

“This is my first team in the majors and I hope to be here for the rest of my career,’’ he said, “because of all the things this team has done for me, how they have treated me. I really have a deep appreciation for this team and front office. And I feel comfortable here, they are like my family even though I left my family in Cuba. This is a family I gained here when I came to the U.S. and I want to be a part of this family forever.’’

A couple hours later, Abreu kept on producing. His single against former Sox farmhand Myles Jay scored Yoan Moncada, the 22-year-old top prospect and fellow Cuban he has taken under his wing, in a four-run second inning and a sacrifice fly in the fourth were his 96th and 97th RBI of the season.

Abreu is looking to become the third player to begin his career with four straight seasons of 25-plus homers and 100-plus RBI. The others are Joe DiMaggio and Albert Pujols.

Abreu was leading the AL in total bases (319) and was second with 75 extra-base hits and 54 multi-hit games and third in slugging (.556), and he took a .308 batting average (sixth) and 31 homers into the game.