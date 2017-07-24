Know Your Bears — The Cornerbacks

10th in a position-by-position series of training-camp capsules on every player on the Bears’ 90-man roster. The Bears open training camp July 27 at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

20

PRINCE AMUKAMARA

Cornerback Seventh year

6-0, 202 Nebraska

Acquired: Signed as a free agent, 2017.

Age: 28

NFL experience: 69 games (57 starts) in six seasons.

Background: A first-round draft pick (19th overall) by the Giants out of Nebraska in 2011, Amukamara suffered a broken foot in his second practice of his first training camp and struggled with injuries throughout five seasons in New York. He fell out of favor in 2015 after a tough return from a pectoral injury and was not re-signed. He signed with the Jaguars in 2016 and had an unremarkable season — no interceptions for the first time in his career.

Notable: Amukamara has played in all 16 games only once in his six NFL seasons (starting every game with the Giants in 2013). He missed two games with a hamstring injury with the Jaguars last season.

The skinny: Amukamara has been a workmanlike, effective but not spectacular (seven career interceptions) NFL cornerback when he’s been healthy. Behind a front seven that appears primed for a big year, he might be at the right place at the right time. If he learns quickly and stays on the field, he’ll be an upgrade over Tracy Porter’s difficult 2016 season with the Bears.

________________________________________________________________

25

MARCUS COOPER

Cornerback Fifth year

6-2, 192 Rutgers

Acquired: Signed as a free agent, 2017.

Age: 27

NFL experience: 53 games (24 starts) in four seasons.

Background: A seventh-round draft pick by the 49ers (252nd overall) in 2013, Cooper was released in the cutdown to 53 and signed to the Chiefs practice squad. He started 11 games in three seasons in Kansas City and was traded to the Cardinals prior to Week 1. He thrived in the Cardinals’ defense — playing opposite Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson — starting 13 games and leading the Cardinals with four interceptions. He was named an alternate to the Pro Bowl.

Notable: Cooper has a history of starting fast with new teams. He had three interceptions and set a Chiefs rookie record for pass break-ups in 2013. Two weeks after joining the Cardinals, he had two interceptions — returning one 60 yards for a touchdown — as a back-up against the Buccaneers in Week 2.

The skinny: Cooper figures to open training camp as the starter at cornerback opposite Prince Amukamara, but one good season in a good defense playing opposite Patrick Peterson hardly makes him a sure thing. Still, he’s only 27 and could end up again being at the right place at the right time on an improving Vic Fangio defense.

________________________________________________________________

37

BRYCE CALLAHAN

Cornerback Third season

5-10, 191 Rice

Acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

Age: 25

NFL experience: 20 games (13 starts) in two seasons.

Background: Showed promise as a rookie after being promoted from the practice squad in Week Week 7. Had 23 tackles, one sack, seven pass break-ups and four tackles-for-loss in nine games. Built on that rookie season last year, with only injuries getting in the way. He had 36 tackles and nine pass break-ups in 11 games (10 starts).

Notable: Callahan was a Week 1 starter, but missed five games with injuries: a groin, hamstring knee and an aggravation of the hamstring injury. He never played more than four consecutive games.

The skinny: What Callahan lacks in overwhelming size he makes up for with leaping ability and versatility. The addition of Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper likely forces him to battle Cre’Von LeBlanc for the starting nickel position. But even if he wins that battle, Callahan will have to prove he can stay healthy.

________________________________________________________________

22

CRE’VON LeBLANC

Cornerback Second season

5-11, 190 Florida Atlantic

Acquired: Signed as a free agent, 2016.

Age: 22

NFL experience: 13 games (nine starts) in one season.

Background: Signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016, LeBlanc was released in the cutdown to 53 despite a strong preseason performance and quickly signed by the Bears. He was on the field by Week 3, a starter by Week 7 and tied Tracy Porter for the team lead in pass break-ups with 13 and interceptions with two (including a fourth-quarter pick-6 vs. the Lions).

Notable: LeBlanc was sixth in the NFL among cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus’ playmaker index, a percentage of interceptions and pass break-ups per targeted play. He also had the second-best passer rating against among NFL rookies last year, behind No. 5 overall pick Jalen Ramsey, per PFF.

The skinny: The Bears are desperate for playmakers in the secondary, so LeBlanc will get every chance to build upon his promising rookie season. If he takes the next step, he figures to be on the field a lot in 2017. He likely will battle Bryce Callahan for the starting nickel job, but in the Bears’ developing secondary, everything is fluid.

________________________________________________________________

23

KYLE FULLER

Cornerback Fourth season

6-0, 190 Virginia Tech

Acquired: First-round draft pick (14th overall), 2014.

Age: 25

NFL experience: 32 games (30 starts) in three seasons.

Background: Made a virtually immediate impact with two interceptions in a victory over the 49ers in Week 2 of his rookie season and a pick against the Jets the following week. But he has struggled to build upon that hot start and has been an enigma ever since. Did not play last season following seemingly routine arthroscopic knee surgery early in the preseason.

Notable: The Bears declined the fifth-year option on Fuller’s rookie contract after last season — not a surprising move, but an indication he faces an uphill climb to make the roster in 2017.

The skinny: Drafted for a zone defense and now in a man, Fuller still has potential as an NFL cornerback, but it might not be with the Bears. He first has to prove he’s healthy after a surprisingly long rehab from arthroscopic surgery. Then he has to prove he can be effective in Vic Fangio’s defense. And he has more competition than he’s had with the Bears. With a $3.1 million cap hit if he’s cut, the Bears could have a big decision to make with Fuller.

________________________________________________________________

35

JOHNTHAN BANKS

Cornerback Fifth season

6-2, 185 Mississippi State

Acquired: Claimed off waivers after being cut by the Lions in 2016.

Age: 27

NFL experience: 54 games (39 starts) in four seasons.

Background: Winner of the 2012 Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football and a second-round draft pick by the Buccaneers (43rd overall) in 2013, Banks started 30 of 31 games and had seven interceptions in his first two seasons with the Bucs, including a 19-yard return for a touchdown in 2014. He lost his starting job in 2015 and was traded to the Lions in Week 9 last year. The Lions released him after he played two games and the Bears signed him. He started the last two games of the season and had one pass break-up and five tackles.

Notable: Banks won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2012 at Mississippi State as the best defensive back in college football. He’s 27 and 6-2 with 34-inch arms. As a freshman in college, he had two pick-6s against Florida’s Tim Tebow.

The skinny: Even after starting two games last year, Banks comes in under the radar, but with his size, athleticism and knack for turnovers, he figures to get a good shot at proving he can be a difference maker on a defense that desperately needs takeaways. A player to watch in camp.

________________________________________________________________

27

SHERRICK McMANIS

Cornerback Eighth season

6-1, 192 Northwestern

Acquired: Trade with the Texans for fullback Tyler Clutts in 2012.

Age: 29

NFL experience: 94 games (five starts) in seven seasons.

Background: A fifth-round draft pick (144th overall) by the Texans in 2010, McManis has been a special teams ace for most of his seven-year NFL career. He’s led the Bears in special teams tackles the last two seasons (13 in 2016; 17 in 2017) and ranked in the top three in all five of his seasons with the Bears. McManis has had one blocked punt (which was returned for a touchdown), a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries on special teams.

Notable: McManis is in the final year of a two-year, $2.85 million contract. He’ll have a cap hit of $1.45 million if he makes the team and $300,000 if he is cut.

The skinny: McManis is a valuable and cost-efficient special-teams player and mentor. But he is not a factor on defense after struggling in four starts at cornerback in 2015. So once those players he mentors give the Bears the special teams upgrades they’re looking for, McManis’ roster spot will be tenuous if it isn’t already.

________________________________________________________________

43

RASHAAD REYNOLDS

Cornerback Fourth season

5-11, 187 Oregon State

Acquired: Signed to the practice squad as a free agent in Week 17 of 2017.

Age: 26

NFL experience: None.

Background: Signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Reynolds spent his rookie season on IR after suffering a broken hand in the preseason. He was on the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2015 and released in Week 16. He signed with the Lions two weeks into training camp in 2016 and was waived in the cutdown to 75. So Reynolds has yet to play in an NFL game. The Bears signed him to their practice squad in Week 17 last year.

Notable: Reynolds was a star quarterback in high school who played only sparingly on defense — but in five games he intercepted five passes. He became a starting cornerback by his sophomore season at Oregon State. He was projected as a mid-round draft pick but went undrafted.

The skinny: Comes into camp as a virtual unknown. He’ll need some breaks to make an impact, and opportunities could be difficult in a crowded Bears secondary with many other prospects and newcomers ahead of him.

________________________________________________________________

30

B.W. WEBB

Cornerback Fifth season

5-11, 190 William & Mary

Acquired: Signed as a free agent in 2017.

Age: 27

NFL experience: 49 games (nine starts) in four seasons.

Background: A fourth-round draft pick (114th overall) by the Cowboys in 2013, Webb played in 15 games as a rookie but struggled at nickel and was cut the following preseason. He made little impact with the Steelers in 2014 (11 games) or the Titans in 2015 (nine games, two starts). But he found a home in a depleted Saints defense after he was signed in Week 2 — one interception and 11 pass break-ups in 14 games last season.

Notable: Webb’s lone interception last season was a big one — a pick of Philip Rivers at the Chargers 38 with 1:10 to play to clinch a 35-34 victory in his second game with the team. His only other NFL interception came against Drew Brees at the goal line to protect a one-point lead in a 34-28 overtime victory in 2015.

The skinny: The ultimate journeyman player, Webb is on his fifth team in five NFL seasons. His experience will be an advantage, but not if promising players like Cre’Von LeBlanc and Bryce Callahan continue to progress. He comes into camp as a long shot.

