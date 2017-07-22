Know Your Bears — The Outside Linebackers

Eighth in a position-by-position series of training-camp capsules on every player on the Bears’ 90-man roster. The Bears open training camp July 27 at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

92

PERNELL McPHEE

Outside linebacker Seventh year

Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94, chasing down Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at Soldier Field last season), had seven sacks in 12 games as a rookie last season, including a strip-sack and fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Packers at Lambeau Field. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

6-3, 273 Mississippi State

Acquired: Signed as a free agent in 2015.

Age: 28

NFL experience: 83 games (18 starts) in six seasons.

Background: A fifth-round draft pick (165th overall) by the Ravens in 2011, McPhee had 17 sacks in four seasons in a supporting role at defensive end, outside linebacker and nose tackle. Signed a five-year, $38.75 million contract ($15.5 million guaranteed) with the Bears in 2015 and have five sacks in his first seven games, but tailed off because of a balky knee. Missed the first six games of 2016 on the PUP list and was occasionally effective (four sacks) in nine games before missing the finale with a shoulder injury.

Notable: McPhee had offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum, but participated in mini-camp and expects to be ready for training camp.

The skinny: Bears GM Ryan Pace said after last season he feels he’s getting the bang for his buck from McPhee, but the eye test says otherwise. Like many teammates, McPhee is a productive player with a lot to prove — that he can get healthy, stay healthy and be not only a playmaker, but a difference-maker who is as productive as he thinks he can be.

________________________________________________________________

94

LEONARD FLOYD

Outside linebacker Second year

6-6, 240 Georgia

Acquired: First-round draft pick (ninth overall) in 2016.

Age: 25

NFL experience: 12 games (12 starts) in one season.

Background: Despite a series of injuries that limited him to 12 games, Floyd had 51 tackles, seven sacks, four pass break-ups and three tackles-for-loss in 2016 and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America all-rookie team. In a three-game stretch at mid-season vs. the Packers, Vikings and Buccaneers, Floyd had 4.5 sacks. The highlight was a strip-sack, fumble recovery and touchdown against the Packers. He also had a safety against the 49ers.

Notable: Floyd struggled to stay on the field from the start in training camp (illness, shoulder, hamstring) and never played more than four consecutive games because of injuries (calf, neck, concussion) in his rookie season.

The skinny: With his elite athleticism and quickness to go with a high motor, the angular Floyd quelled any doubts about his ability to make an impact at 240, but he still has to prove he can stay healthy. If he can do that, there’s no reason to think he can’t take the next step to Pro Bowl level status in 2016 and become a player who makes those around him more effective.

________________________________________________________________

97

WILLIE YOUNG

Outside linebacker Eighth year

6-4, 258 North Carolina State

Acquired: Signed as a free agent in 2014.

Age: 32

NFL experience: 94 games (43 starts) in seven seasons.

Background: A seventh-round draft pick (213th overall) by the Lions in 2011, Young was a part-time player for three seasons, but started 15 games (three sacks) in 2013. The Bears signed him to a three-year, $9 million contract and he led them with 10 sacks in 2014. Started slowly in 2016 whle recovering from a torn Achilles, but notched 5.5 sacks in the second half to finish with 6.5. Had 7.5 sacks last season.

Notable: Young had arthroscopic knee surgery and was limited in the offseason program, but expects to be 100 percent at the start of training camp.

The skinny: A late bloomer who never has been over-taxed with snaps, Young figures to still have plenty in the tank at 32. And he could let it all hang out if the front-seven takes the next step. But coming off arthroscopic knee surgery and two years removed from a torn Achilles, wear and tear could be a factor in 2017.

________________________________________________________________

99

LAMARR HOUSTON

Outside linebacker Eighth year

6-3, 274 Texas

Acquired: Signed as a free agent in 2014.

Age: 30

NFL experience: 90 games (70 starts) in seven seasons.

Background: A second-round draft pick (44th overall) by the Raiders in 2010, Houston started 60 of 64 games at defensive end in four seasons, with 16.5 total sacks and a high of six in 2013. He signed a five-year, $35 million contract ($15 million guaranteed) with the Bears in 2014. His first season was marred by a torn right ACL he suffered celebrating a sack vs. the Patriots in Week 8. He returned as an outside linebacker under John Fox and had eight sacks — seven in the last nine games. But he suffered a torn left ACL in Week 2 last year and was out for the season.

Notable: Houston participated in OTAs and mini-camp but was unsure of being at full strength by training camp. No guranteed money on his deal.

The skinny: Houston’s perseverence is admirable — he recovered from the first torn ACL to post eight sacks despite a position change in a new defense. He’s a productive player. With Leonard Floyd, Pernell McPhee and Willie Young starting training camp ahead of him, he’ll be on the bubble. But he provides valuable depth at a position where health has been an issue.

________________________________________________________________

93

SAM ACHO

Outside linebacker Seventh year

6-3, 260 Texas

Acquired: Signed as a free agent in 2015.

Age: 29

NFL experience: 82 games (45 starts) in six seasons.

Background: A fourth-round draft pick (103rd overall) by the Cardinals in 2011, Acho started 26 games in his first two seasons, with seven sacks as a rookie and four in 2012. He played only three games in 2013 because of a broken leg and was primarily a back-up after that. The Cardinals let him go in free agency and he signed with the Bears. He’s started 13 games in two seasons, with 100 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles.

Notable: Acho was fourth on the Bears in special-teams tackles in 2015 with eight, but had just two in virtually the same number of snaps last season.

The skinny: Acho is a dependable, experienced part-time player who makes an impact on defense even if it doesn’t show up on the stat sheet and is a good locker-room guy and a valued special-teamer. But he starts camp on the bubble and could be the odd-man out if younger players develop.

________________________________________________________________

57

DAN SKUTA

Outside linebacker Ninth year

6-2, 252 Grand Valley State

Acquired: Signed as a free agent in 2017.

Age: 31

NFL experience: 112 games (32 starts) in eight seasons.

Background: Signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Grand Valley State in 2009, Skuta started four games and played mostly special teams in four seasons with the Bengals. Signed by the 49ers as a special teams ace, he ended up starting 18 games in 2013-14 for Vic Fangio. He signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract ($8 million guarnateed) with the Jaguars in 2015, but struggled with injuries, started just 10 games in two seasons and was cut in April.

Notable: Skuta thrived as a playmaker at outside linebacker in Fangio’s defense. He returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown in 2013 as a replacement for Aldon Smith. He had five sacks and three forced fumbles in 2014.

The skinny: Skuta, slowed by an elbow injury at the end of last season, spent most of the offseason practices in a red “injury” jersey, so it remains to be seen how healthy he is. His versatility on defense, special teams prowess and history in Fangio’s defense make him a player to watch in training camp. At 100 percent, he would be a valuable back-up and special-teamer.

________________________________________________________________

47

ISAIAH IRVING

Outside linebacker Rookie

6-2, 225 San Jose State

Acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017

Age: 23

NFL experience: None.

Background: A defensive end at San Jose State, Irving made a significant jump in production as a senior in 2016. He had seven sacks and 11 tackles-for-loss after coming into the year with four sacks and 12 TFLs in his first three seasons. He ran a 4.81 40 and had a vertical leap of 36 inches at San Jose State’s pro day. Blocked a field goal as a junior in 2015. Irving had 11 sacks, 23 tackles-for-loss and one forced fumble in four seasons (47 games, 37 starts) at San Jose State.

Notable: Irving returned a fumble 15 yards for a touchdown in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Carson, Calif. in January.

The skinny: A quick-first-step, situational pass rusher, Irving faces an uphill battle to make an impact at a position he has not played since his sophomore season. Anybody with a knack for getting to the quarterback — especially a player who improved significantly in the last year — is worth a shot, because you never know how his natural skills will translate to the NFL level.

________________________________________________________________

49

HENDRICK EKPE

Outside linebacker Rookie

6-5, 251 Minnesota

Acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Age: 22

NFL experience: None.

Background: A two/three-star prospect out of Lewisville, Texas, Ekpe had modest success in four seasons as a defensive end at Minnesota, the last two as a starter. He has his best season last year, with 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles in 13 games (12 starts). He was selected to play in the FBS All-Americans Tropical Bowl in Daytona Beach, Fla. in January. Ekpe had 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks as a junior.

Notable: Ekpe was Minnesota’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award last season.

The skinny: Ekpe made significant improvement as a senior in 2017 after a mostly nondescript college career, which earned him a long shot chance here. He faces a steep climb just to get noticed for a shot at the practice squad.

