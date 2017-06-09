Lopez pitches six innings of one-run ball vs. Indians

Reynaldo Lopez posted a fine pitching line with one run allowed over six innings of work. With a little help, it could have been even finer.

The rookie right-hander was forced to trudge through a 33-pitch fourth inning in which he held the Indians to one run on Tyler Naquin’s bases loaded sacrifice fly, but Nicky Delmonico’s failure to glove Carlos Santana’s short fly in left – Santana jogged toward first assuming it would be caught — and second baseman Alen Hansen’s failure to glove Yandy Diaz’ ground ball to his left made Lopez work overtime in his valiant bid to halt the Indians’ 13-game winning streak. The Indians were awarded hits on both of those plays.

Shortstop Tyler Saladino also let a ball, which eluded Lopez’ glove through the box, deflect off his glove and into short right for a double in the first. And first baseman Matt Davidson was charged with a two-base error on Jose Ramirez’ sharp grounder, putting runners on second and third but Lopez retired Edwin Encarnacion and Carlos Santana to keep the Indians off the board.

As a result of all that, Lopez was at 80 pitches through four innings. As it was, his opponent, Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco, was retiring the first 12 Sox in order and facing the minimum through eight.

Reynaldo Lopez throws against the Indians Wednesday night in Chicago. (AP)

It was the third quality start of four for Lopez (4.84 ERA), the only dud coming against the Rangers in which he pitched with a sore back. He gave up six hits, two walks and struck out two.

Delmonico did make two good catches in deep left. But Davidson made his second error at first with Danny Farquhar pitching in the eighth before Carlos Santana homered with a runner on.

Delmonico returns

Delmonico was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday. Delmonico, 25, went on the DL Aug. 25 with a sprained right wrist. He was batting .307 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored and 15 walks over 22 games in his first season in the major leagues.

Delmonico has reached base in 21 of his 22 games, and he became the first Sox player to reach in each of his first 13 career games. The Sox active roster increased to 29.

Moncada, Anderson sit

Moncada, who returned from the DL Tuesday, was back on the bench as manager Rick Renteria said he would be.

“I’m sure he wants to be back in there, but we’re going to take it one day at a time,’’ Renteria said.

“We’re going to try to take the approach that when they’re physically feeling baseball fit, which takes at least 2-3 days of playing on and off and going through their routines, we’ll be able to see those guys in there more regularly.’’

Shortstop Tim Anderson was under the weather, the Sox said, and was a late scratch from the lineup. Saladino started in his place.

Minor details

The Sox’ list of high end prospects which has their farm system ranked first in baseball by MLB.com didn’t translate in the win column for their minor league teams. Only the Sox’ Rookie Arizona League team posted a winning record (30-26), with low Class A Kannapolis (68-69) the only entry playing in the postseason by virtue of a first South Atlantic League championship.

The records: Class AAA Charlotte, 61-81; AA Birmingham, 53-85; advanced Class A Winston-Salem, 56-84; Rookie Great Falls, 31-40; Dominican Summer League, 34-37.

The Sox have eight of the top 100 prospects, tied with the Braves for the most in baseball.