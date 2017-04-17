Matt Davidson soaking in, making most of opportunity with Sox

NEW YORK – Paul Konerko took pictures at ballparks during his final season in 2015. Matt Davidson is collecting photos on his phone right now, in his first one.

“I’m taking it all in because you really don’t know how long you will be here,’’ Davidson, 26 said.

There was a time when baseball for Davidson, a touted prospect and first-round supplemental pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2009, came so easily that his mindset was about when, not if, his career would take off. When the D-backs called him up to the majors for 31 games in 2013, there wasn’t much satisfaction or sense of achievement.

“Every year you move up — low A, high A, Double-A, Triple-A, Futures Game, big leagues,’’ Davidson said. “It happened so fast I expected to be in the big leagues for a while. That obviously didn’t happen.’’

Matt Davidson is congratulated by Todd Frazier after hitting a three run, 442-foot home run against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

After a trade to the Sox for closer Addison Reed in December 2013, Davidson struggled mightily at AAA Charlotte, batting .199 and .2013 with a combined 355 strikeouts those two years. There were enough flashes of power – 20 and 23 home runs – to keep his hope alive, albeit dim ones.

But his confidence was torn to shreds.

“It was a hard couple of years,’’ Davidson said.

It’s early and the sample size is small, but it hasn’t looked as hard through the White Sox’ first 11 games. As a designated hitter against lefties and playing third base in Todd Frazier’s flu-ridden absence, the 6-3, 230-pound Davidson batted .370 with three homers, a double, triple and 10 RBI. He had two singles and a tying-sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of the Sox’ 3-1 victory against the Twins.

This isn’t the same dark comedy of 2016, when Davidson finally cleared that AAA Charlotte and got rewarded with a call-up after batting .268 with 10 homers in 75 games for the Knights. In his first game with the Sox, he singled and broke a bone in his foot rounding first base.

You wondered how many hours he logged with the team psychologist after that one.

But Davidson says he took it all in stride.

“I never had that breakdown,’’ he said. “I had enough of my breakdowns in my two years at Charlotte. When I got hurt I actually felt – I don’t want this to come across the wrong way – but I was proud of myself to get back to the big leagues. It almost was a calming feeling. I had enough confidence in myself, and discipline to stick this thing out. I could have easily given up.’’

Sox hitting coordinator Mike Gellinger kept Davidson going by helping him get his timing right at the plate. He still is prone to strikeouts (13 in 29 plate appearances) but his power to the middle and opposite side of the field are impressive – he launched a 403-foot shot against Ryan Pressly to right at Target Field Friday, and his first two homers carried 442 feet to left at Guaranteed Rate Field and 401 to right in Detroit.

“When you know you can hit a ball out of the opposite field it really takes away some of the stress level of getting to a ball on the outer third,’’ hitting coach Todd Steverson said. “I know if I can catch this ball out here I have a chance to hit it in a gap or possibly over the wall. It’s a mind game.’’

“Luckily we had some instant success,’’ Davidson said of his work with Gellinger.

The strikeouts will never sit well but Davidson knows they often coincide with home run numbers.

Davidson finds himself feeling pretty good about this start but, taking nothing for granted, he continues to “grind” in early work and BP. He’s already been struck by how much better the pitching is at this level than AAA.

“With Matt, you have to have the ability to control your brain,’’ Steverson said. “The mental grind. If you can’t control it, it’s tough to play.’’

So far, Davidson seems to be in control.

His next photo opp? Yankee Stadium, where the Sox open a three-game series Monday night.