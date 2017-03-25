Matt Szczur closes in on roster spot as Cubs split doubleheader

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –Consider outfielder Matt Szczur on the inside and infielder Tommy La Stella among the first four out when it comes to the Cubs’ roster bubble for the final bench spot.

“I love Matt,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Saturday, making Szczur sound like the favorite, before the Cubs played a pair of split-squad games — beating the Reds 11-7 in Las Vegas and losing to the Rockies 7-4 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“Listen, this guy as a teammate, you’re not gonna get a better one – and nobody’s gonna get a better one on any team, for any reason. … He is a Major League Baseball player.”

Szczur is out of minor-league options, which Maddon said helps his chances. La Stella has options left.

Matt Szczur puts down a bunt single against the Rockies Monday.

“This is the kind of rule that is a good rule,” he said, “because it does benefit the player eventually.”

The Cubs won’t let La Stella’s behavior last year — in which he refused to report to the minors for three weeks — influence their willingness to send him down. He’s hitting .267 with two homers and three RBIs entering Saturday, while Szczur’s hitting .342 with one homer and seven RBIs.

Hendricks mortal

In Las Vegas, Kyle Hendricks pitched three scoreless innings but issued four walks – his first walks in five starts this spring. Joey Votto drew two of the walks, including one on a call Hendricks disagreed with.

“Votto always walks. He’s just the toughest at-bat that I have,” Hendricks said. “It’s the funnest at-bat I have, too, just the cat-and-mouse, the kind of chess game with him.”

Hendricks also blamed a beat reporter for a worldwide sports website for the no-walks streak after his last start. “It’s on him,” Hendricks said, laughing.

Home cooking

Las Vegas native Kris Bryant doubled down the left field line in his first at-bat and later hit his annual Vegas exhibition home run – the ball sailing over the left-center wall almost exactly as Hendricks, talking in the hallway outside the clubhouse, “complained” to media that it was the first time Bryant hadn’t homered in a Vegas start for him.

“What’s the deal? No home run?” Hendricks said a few moments later, when Bryant headed to clubhouse, done for the day.

“I just hit one,” Bryant said, then casually headed into the clubhouse.

Almora quick return

Center fielder Albert Almora still felt a little soreness Saturday morning after a slight “whiplash” effect on a diving play forced him from Friday’s game.

But a quick trip to the trainer’s room, and Almora “felt great.” He played most of Saturday’s game in Vegas, batting four times.

On deck

