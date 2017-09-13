Mike Glennon is likeliest QB to be benched next — oddsmaker

Despite a passer rating of 86.8 against the Falcons in Week 1, the odds say Mike Glennon will be the next NFL quarterback who is benched. (Getty Images)

Despite a solid performance that came up just a few yards short of victory against the defending NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons, Bears quarterback Mike Glennon is not getting any love from gamblers.

According to the latest odds posted by Bookmaker, Glennon is 5-2 to get benched, the shortest odds of any signal caller in the NFL.

Even with all the hype surrounding rookie backup Mitch Trubisky, Glennon opened the season at almost 4-1, behind Tom Savage and Blake Bortles, who were both about 2-1.

But with Bortles having a strong opening day for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Savage getting benched by the Houston Texans in favor of rookie DeShaun Watson, Glennon has moved to the NFL’s quarterbacking hot seat.

Don’t try telling that to Glennon’s former Bucs teammates, though, who gave the seldom-used quarterback a ringing endorsement.

Bucs Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans said: “We all knew his time was coming. He’s too good of a player to be on the bench.”

After Glennon, the next likeliest quarterbacks to be benched are Bortles (+280), Josh McCown (+300), Tyrod Taylor (+600) and Jay Cutler (+850).