Milwaukee hire NU Patrick Baldwin as head coach

Pat Baldwin was an assistant coach at Northwestern for four seasons. | Courtesy of UWM Athletics

Northwestern assistant men’s basketball coach Patrick Baldwin is heading up north to take on a new role as a head coach.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced Tuesday that Baldwin will take the reins of the Panthers men’s basketball program as head coach.

“We are proud to have Patrick join the UW-Milwaukee family,” said UWM Chancellor Mark Mone. “His deep commitment to have our student-athletes succeed in the classroom as well as on the court reflects the values of Milwaukee basketball. I know he will also play an important role in helping to connect our university to the community.”

Baldwin replaces LaVall Jordan, who took a head coaching position at Butler University in June.

Baldwin graduated from Northwestern in 1994 and has been an assistant for the past four seasons. He was instrumental in helping Northwestern advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history last season.

“I am extremely excited about this opportunity to lead a program that has a great tradition of winning, resources to help facilitate our ascension in the Horizon League and commitment from the entire administration,” Baldwin said. “Our main goal and focus is to compete and win championships.”

Northwestern head men’s basketball coach Chris Collins voiced support for Baldwin.

“Pat has played an integral role in the building of our program at Northwestern over the last four years,” Collins said. “He has been heavily involved in all aspects of the program, whether it be on the court as a coach, in recruiting, in the community or with our alumni. He is more than ready to head to Milwaukee and do a terrific job.”