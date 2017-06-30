Mitch Trubisky won’t hold out, says Bears deal will ‘get done’

Mitch Trubisky won’t hold out.

The Bears quarterback, who has yet to sign his rookie contract, said Friday he’ll attend training camp on time, starting when the team reports July 26.

“I’m not going to miss any practices or anything like that,” he said at Wheaton Warrenville South High School. I’m excited to sign my contract as soon as possible, however that goes down. “But I don’t see that being held out through training camp; even if it did, I’m going to be practicing and all that. I’m looking forward to getting it done as soon as possible.

“I’m a Chicago Bear, no matter if they let me sign or what. I guess not, but I am.”

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky listens to questions after team's NFL football practice Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Lake Forest, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH111

Trubisky attended the USA Football 7v7 Great Lakes Regional Championship on behalf of Gatorade’s Beat the Heat program, which teaches kids about hydration.

Drafted second overall, Trubisky is the highest unsigned draft pick left. While rookie salary structures are similar from year-to-year, it’s likely the impasse is about offset language, which determines how much the Bears would owe Trubisky if they released him and he signed elsewhere. Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa held out for 31 days of training camp last year when his agent and the team quibbled about, among other things, offset language.

Trubisky said his agents “aren’t even worried, because they have a great relationship” with the Bears front office.

“They tell me not to worry,” he said of his agents. “It’s going to get taken care of. I’m going to be ready to go for training camp. My mind will be in the right spot.”

Why shouldn’t he worry?

“Because there’s nothing to worry about,” he said. “It’s going to get done.”