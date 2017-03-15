New Sky center Dolson: I have to be me and play my own game

Stefanie Dolson of the Washington Mystics shoots the ball against the Sky last season. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

When Stefanie Dolson first learned she had been traded to the Sky, her initial feeling was one of shock.

The 6-5 All-Star center is a self-proclaimed creature of habit. After three seasons playing with the Washington Mystics, Dolson had established a rhythm both on the court and in her D.C. surroundings.

But as she worked through the emotions of moving to a new team and city, Dolson never felt pressure. Considering that she, guard Kahleah Cooper and the No. 2 pick in next month’s WNBA Draft were dealt to the Sky for 2015 MVP Elena Delle Donne, the idea of replacing the face of the franchise never entered Dolson’s thinking.

Now that she’s here, Dolson doesn’t look at her role as Delle Donne version 2.0, but as one that will solidify a post presence Sky coach and general manager Amber Stocks believes was lacking during last season’s playoff run.

The Sky reached the WNBA semifinals despite playing without Delle Donne, who missed the postseason with a thumb injury after averaging 21.5 points and seven rebounds during the regular season.

Although she is linked to Delle Donne because of the trade, Dolson keeps her presence in perspective.

“I am my own player, (Copper) is her own player and we have to just find our place in this team,” Dolson said Tuesday. “I’ve been just saying, ‘Do what they need me to do’. They have a good core already. It’s just about fitting in and doing what needs to be done.”

Dolson averaged 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last year. With the Sky, she joins second-year 6-7 center Imani Boyette in the post, where Stocks envisions both being on the floor at the same time.

Dolson is a 35 percent 3-point shooter and her versatility, her court vision and ability to stretch opposing defenses will be used in an offense Stocks expects to be more balanced than in the past.

Dolson and Copper join veterans Cappie Pondexter, Courtney VanderSloot and Allie Quigley. Dolson, who won a national championship at Connecticut, adds another dimension to the Sky, who Stocks insists got better in the trade that sent Delle Donne to the Mystics.

“Both offensively and defensively, (Dolson) brings multiple weapons to the court,” Stocks said.

The Sky’s championship potential helped settle Dolson’s nerves as she considered establishing a new routine. Although she understands the initial perception of the Sky will be what they’re missing without Delle Donne, Dolson hopes it’s just a matter of time before her new team can be seen for what it can do with the pieces that are now in place.

“Losing Elena is a huge part of their team and so there’s definitely a hole that needs to be filled, but I don’t think it needs to be filled with one player,” Dolson said. “Without Elena, everyone’s going to have to step up their game a little bit more and do one more thing that they’re not used to. That’s where growth comes into it. It gives us all a great opportunity to develop our games.”

