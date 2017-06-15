New White Sox finds Spanish-speaking manager to his liking

As infielder Alen Hanson adapts to new surroundings in the clubhouse after the White Sox claimed him on waivers from the Pirates and put him on the active roster last week, the transition has been easier, he said, because of manager Rick Renteria fluency in Spanish.

“For me it has been an advantage to speak the same language that I do because we can communicate directly,’’ Hanson, 24, who is from the Dominican Republic, said through interpreter Billy Russo. “That for me in the past has been a challenge because I didn’t have the opportunity to play for a manager who spoke the same language as me and the communication was a little difficult there. But with Ricky, since the first moment that I came here, we spoke, and we are on the same page.’’

One thing we know Renteria said to Hanson Wednesday night was “you’re pinch hitting for Willy [Garcia],” to which Hanson responded with his first career homer. Hanson’s first response to Renteria is similar to that of Sox most players, Latinos or otherwise. They like and respect him and are playing hard for him.

“He seems to be like a very good guy, a guy who takes care of the players, and I like that,’’ Hanson said.

Alen Hanson dives safely back to first on a pick off attempt by Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Alec Asher Tuesday. (AP)

Twelve of the 25 players on the Sox active roster are Latin Americans and while having the bilingual Renteria — who is, oddly, the only current Latin American manager in baseball – in place offers obvious conveniences and comforts, not every Spanish speaking player says it’s of paramount importance. When asked about the advantages of having a Spanish speaking manager, infielder Yolmer Sanchez, right-hander Michael Ynoa and catcher Omar Narvaez all said it’s nice but not that big a deal.

“No, I feel the same way I did last year with [Robin] Ventura [as manager],’’ Narvaez said. “Most of the time we speak English because we’re having conversations with the pitcher or whatever. It’s a different guy but it’s the same thing.’’

The difference for the players, perhaps, might be related to their own levels of fluency. Narvaez, Sanchez and Ynoa – as well as Jose Quintana, Miguel Gonzalez, Avisail Garcia and Leury Garcia – are comfortable enough with English to handle media interviews without an interpreter. But Hanson, Jose Abreu, Melky Cabrera, Willy Garcia and Gregory Infante all use Russo.

“In my case especially, it’s good because I can communicate with [Renteria] in Spanish,” Abreu said, through Russo, during spring training. “That’s good. That’s a direct communication between us and that’s very, very good.’’