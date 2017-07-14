Nikola Mirotic talks about his future, and defends Jimmy Butler

Even Nikola Mirotic can’t believe that he’s remained this calm.

In the NBA whirlwind of free agency that started two weeks ago, the fourth-year stretch-4 has watched front office after front office burn through cap space, leaving the restricted free agent fewer options as the days drag on.

Rather than dwell on his immediate future – whether it’s with the Bulls or elsewhere, however – Mirotic is letting his representation deal with the business of basketball while he remains focused on the business of Niko.

“I’ve never been more calm than now,’’ Mirotic told the Sun-Times in a phone interview. “I know that sounds weird, but it’s true because I’ve just decided to be really, really focused on myself and working hard through all of this. Like I said at the end of the season, my goal was to get really stronger this summer, add some pounds, and the last two months have been great as far as accomplishing that. I wanted to work on my body, add muscle, and do what I needed to get better.

“The other stuff is going to take care of itself. I really believe that. Just worry about getting better.’’

Mirotic wants to stay with the Bulls. The Bulls want to keep Mirotic. Both sides have reiterated that on several occasions.

According to a source, the holdup is that the Bulls want the market to set the price on Mirotic, and then they will decide if they would match it. If that offer doesn’t come, well, then the organization can play a bit more hardball with the 26-year-old.

Rather than have growing resent over the process, Mirotic is working out at the Advocate Center almost daily, using the facilities and coaches, and has as healthy an outlook on things as anyone could ask. Even to the point where he’s a bit surprised with how composed he’s remained.

“From three years ago when I came here, I’m the last one left [from that roster],’’ Mirotic said. “That’s crazy because coming from Europe, we are not used to having that much change like they do here. But it’s all business sometimes, and they are trying to build the best team that they can. It’s crazy when you think about all the changes, but you can’t take it personally. It’s nothing personal. They just want to try and get better. It’s all good.’’

The one topic that Mirotic did show some emotion over was the idea that former teammate Jimmy Butler – traded to Minnesota on draft night – was now being painted by some as a poor leader and a disruption in the locker room.

“To be honest Jimmy was a great teammate,’’ Mirotic said. “I don’t understand all this [criticism]. I know I never had any issues with him. People like to talk that he has issues [with teammates], but that’s not true. Sometime during the practices, I mean you are competing against each other and at a high level, so there’s normal stuff that goes on between everybody, but after the practice everything was all great.

“With teammates Jimmy was always very humble.’’

A trait that Mirotic has obviously also displayed, especially during this free-agent period as he remains hopeful an agreement will be reached with the Bulls.

“Just waiting, staying calm,’’ Mirotic said. “The good thing is both sides are talking. They want this to happen too. That’s the most important thing at the end of the day. I’m happy they still want me. I’m very happy in Chicago, and I think that’s the most important thing for me as well.’’