No Cubs, no: Harrelson says he’ll never go back to Wrigley

BOSTON — Ken Harrelson will come back to Fenway Park, where he played in the late 1960s and where he was preparing to broadcast a game Sunday afternoon for the last time this season.

But he won’t — and make sure you get this Jason Benetti — go back to baseball’s other hallowed old ball yard on the North Side of town, Wrigley Field.

“Ever,” Harrelson said Sunday.

“Fenway is just a special place,” Harrelson said. “Look at this ballpark. The only [visiting clubhouse] worse is Wrigley Field, the two worst clubhouses in baseball for visiting players. I’ll tell you this much, I’ll never go back to Wrigley Field again.”

Harrelson, who cut back to working road games last season and this season, will return for his 34th and final year in the broadcast booth in 2018 with a schedule of primarily Sunday home games and select other games. He worked the Sox’ two games at Wrigley Field last month, and those will be his last, he said.

“We’ve got three games over at their place, and I told [chairman] Jerry [Reinsdorf] the other day before we came on this trip, ‘I’m not going back to Wrigley Field.’ He said, ‘Well, you’ve got three games there next year.’ I said, ‘Well … we’re going to get rid of those.’ Worst press box, worst booths for television. It’s a joke. It really is. And so, Jason is getting ready for those three at Wrigley. I will never step foot in that ballpark again. Ever.”

Harrelson was traded from the Athletics to the Red Sox and helped Boston win the AL pennant in 1967, then had his best year with the Red Sox in 1968. In April of 1969, he was traded to the Indians, which stunned him so that he briefly retired.

His affections for the Red Sox are mixed.

“When I think now, because I’m a White Sox guy now, and outside of the Cubs, believe it or not, I would rather beat the Red Sox than anybody,” he said. “I would rather beat the Cubs more than anybody so that definitely stamps me as a White Sox guy. And I’m right there with Reinsdorf. We both want to beat them.”

Harrelson, who is working on book with author Jeff Snook, who has made some Sox road trips as he works on it, also offered some insight into what it will entail.

“He’s got 25 chapters already, and there are some people who won’t like it,” Harrelson said. “It’s not a kiss and tell book. But I have lived with a lot of things for 31 years, more now, since 1986. And there are some people who let me live with these things. Jeff found some stories that I read, and I had never seen them, about three people in particular said some things that were lies. So they gave their version of it, now I’m going to tell the truth and give my version of it, and they’re not going to like it.

“It will be interesting.”

