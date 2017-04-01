North Lawndale’s McKinnie gets his shot with Windy City Bulls

Alfonzo McKinnie grabs a rebound against Long Island Nets at The Sears Centre Arena in November. McKinnie is averaging 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. (Photo by John L. Alexander/NBAE via Getty Images)

When Alfonzo McKinnie walked into an open tryout as one of 200 hopefuls aiming for a Windy City Bulls roster spot, he understood trying to do too much couldn’t be an option.

The North Lawndale native’s basketball career had already taken him all over – from Curie to Marshall in high school, from Illinois State to Wisconsin-Green Bay in college and finally to Luxemburg to play professionally after he had gone undrafted following an injury-riddled college career.

His future at a crossroads, McKinnie took advantage of any opportunity he could. He played in a series of 3-on-3 tournaments he had twice previously turned down before he competed against Bulls players in pickup games at the Advocate Center. That eventually brought him to an open tryout he first learned about on Facebook – a chance where he would take his shot at joining the new NBA Development League’s franchise in Hoffman Estates.

McKinnie’s future was finally beginning to take shape.

“I came out (of college) just wondering what was next,” McKinnie said. “I wasn’t certain what was next and for me, I pretty much had to stay the gym and try to work as hard as I can each day. It was kind of a struggle not knowing where you would end up.”

McKinnie, 24, wound up on Windy City’s opening night roster and has continued to take advantage of the chances put in front of him. The 6-8 forward is averaging 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game coming off the bench after McKinnie entered the season without any preconceived expectations.

Coach Nate Loenser wasn’t certain what he had in McKinnie, who he saw first on tape during McKinnie’s 3-on-3 run to a national title. McKinnie had plenty of athleticism, but Loenser wasn’t certain how McKinnie’s play in a 3-on-3 league would translate to the team environment he was trying to set up with Windy City.

But once McKinnie survived the final round of cuts with Windy City, Loenser was convinced he had a player that could help his team.

“He wants to get better, he puts in the work, he gives you maximum effort in every practice and his athleticism is off the charts,” Loenser said. “He gets his athleticism into the game. It’s just been neat to see him develop and get better each and every day.”

The motivation for McKinnie to improve is simple. As part of the NBADL, McKinnie realizes he is at the doorstep of reaching a level he has always dreamed of. The fact his career is moving forward while playing for an affiliate of a Bulls team he grew up cheering for in the days of Michael Jordan pushes McKinnie to continue to stick to his plan while not allowing his big picture hopes to get in the way.

Along the way, though, there are reminders of what could be.

“Being able to go practice in the Advocate (Center), in an NBA facility and you see the (Bulls championship) banners and see NBA players around – just being able to work out in that kind of environment is pretty motivational,” McKinnie said. “It kind of drives me to go a little harder.”

