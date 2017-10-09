Out for Bears’ opener: Kyle Long, Markus Wheaton and Prince Amukamara

Bears guard Kyle Long, who had surgery late last year to repair an injured ankle, did not make it back for the season after all.

Long, who returned to practice this week only to be limited, was one of seven inactive players announced for the season opener Sunday against the Falcons. Receiver Markus Wheaton, who is recovering from pinkie surgery, is also out. Both were ruled questionable on Friday. Cornerback Prince Amukamara, who hurt his ankle on the first play of the third preseason game, will not play, either.

Other Bears inactives include: quarterback Mark Sanchez; waiver claims Taquan Mizzell and Tre McBride, and nose tackle John Jenkins.

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, who was also ruled questionable, will play after coming off the physically unable to perform list eight days ago.